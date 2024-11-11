Healthcare Ireland Group’s application on the former Monarch Laundry site next to the Broadway Roundabout has the potential for the creation of 150-180 construction jobs and 185 full time caring jobs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for a specialist nursing and residential care facility which would house more than 150 people in Belfast have been recommended for refusal.

Healthcare Ireland, which was established by Gilbert Yates in 2015 and now runs 25 care homes in the province, is seeking permission for the scheme which it says would represent an investment of £18.5million to the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also potential for the creation of 150-180 construction jobs and 185 full time caring jobs.

Visual impression of Healthcare Ireland Group's proposed specialist nursing and residential care facility on the former Monarch Laundry site in Belfast. The plans have been recommended for refusal (TSA PLanning)

The applicant is aiming to build on the lands at the former Monarch Laundry and Broadway Hall site on Donegall Road.

Broadway Hall would be demolished should the plans go ahead.

While city council planning officials praised the design of the building and accepted there is a need for care home beds in Belfast, the application has been recommended for refusal on the grounds of flood risk and insufficient parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visual impression of Healthcare Ireland Group's proposed specialist nursing and residential care facility on the former Monarch Laundry site in Belfast. The plans have been recommended for refusal (TSA PLanning)

The report also states the 38 parking spaces proposed for the site is 20 less than the minimum required.

A final decision will be made by Belfast City Council at a planning meeting tomorrow (Tuesday).