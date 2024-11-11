Planners recommend refusal for £18.5million Belfast specialist nursing and residential care facility due to 'flood risk and insufficient parking'
Plans for a specialist nursing and residential care facility which would house more than 150 people in Belfast have been recommended for refusal.
Healthcare Ireland, which was established by Gilbert Yates in 2015 and now runs 25 care homes in the province, is seeking permission for the scheme which it says would represent an investment of £18.5million to the local economy.
There is also potential for the creation of 150-180 construction jobs and 185 full time caring jobs.
The applicant is aiming to build on the lands at the former Monarch Laundry and Broadway Hall site on Donegall Road.
Broadway Hall would be demolished should the plans go ahead.
While city council planning officials praised the design of the building and accepted there is a need for care home beds in Belfast, the application has been recommended for refusal on the grounds of flood risk and insufficient parking.
The report also states the 38 parking spaces proposed for the site is 20 less than the minimum required.
A final decision will be made by Belfast City Council at a planning meeting tomorrow (Tuesday).
Healthcare Ireland is backed by US-based investment company Welltower.
