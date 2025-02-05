Meenan Square re-development has taken a major step forward with the submission of a full planning application to Derry City & Strabane District Council (DCSDC). Pictured is a view of the entrance way of the proposed Meenan Square development from the Lecky Road

Meenan Square transformation will see the construction of a mixed-use development, comprising community services, housing and essential local economic amenities which will include retail, commercial and office space

A multi-million re-development in Northern Ireland has taken a major step forward with the submission of a full planning application

Plans for the transformation of Meenan Square in Londonderry has finally been submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council (DCSDC).

This exciting project marks the culmination of many years of hard work, determination and local engagement to revitalise and re-establish the local area as a thriving community.

Meenan Square re-development has taken a major step forward with the submission of a full planning application to Derry City & Strabane District Council (DCSDC). Pictured is a view of the proposed development from the viewpoint on the Lecky Road

The project is being delivered by the Executive Office’s Urban Villages initiative in conjunction with Apex Housing Association (Apex) and Meenan Square Developments Ltd. It will see the construction of a mixed-use development, comprising community services, housing and essential local economic amenities which will include retail, commercial and office space.

Sheena McCallion, chief executive of Apex Housing Association, explained: “We would like to express our thanks to all residents, community stakeholders and elected representatives who took the time to provide their feedback and support for this important project during the consultation process.

"The regeneration of Meenan Square is about more than just bricks and mortar. It’s about building a more vibrant and sustainable community and transforming a significant area of the city for the generations to come.”

An aerial CGI view of the proposed development at Meenan Square

A separate local planning application, for the development of eight social homes on the wider site, has also been submitted by Apex to the council with a proposed housing mix of two-bed and three-bed homes.

Ciaran O’Donnell, project co-ordinator, Meenan Square Developments Ltd, added: “The Meenan Square transformation project will provide a space for all communities to live and thrive in.

"The submission of the planning applications to the council marks a vital step in the development process and we look forward to engaging positively with DCSDC planners and consultees as the applications make their way to planning committee in the near future.

View of the proposed development at Meenan Square from the Royal Baston

“I am extremely grateful for the support and feedback that local residents and interested parties have provided the team during the consultation process as we sought to deliver real and lasting impact in the local community through the revitalisation of Meenan Square.”