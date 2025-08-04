Pilgrim’s Europe – the poultry giant which formerly traded as Moy Park – claims the top spot with over £2bn in turnover, as MCMU Holdings, Nelipak Healthcare Packaging, and Huhtamaki Foodservice Delta make their debut

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s biggest businesses have seen profits rising by more than 26%, Ulster Business can reveal.

The Ulster Business Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies 2025, in association with KPMG, charts the success stories of our largest businesses – ranked by turnover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales remained almost flat, comparing results year-on-year – sitting at a total of £35.6bn.

Northern Ireland’s biggest businesses have seen profits rising by more than 26%, Ulster Business can reveal. Pictured is Johnny Hanna, partner in charge, KPMG in Northern Ireland, with Ulster Business editor, John Mulgrew

But pre-tax profits rose to £1.86bn – up 26.1%, from £1.47bn.

And Pilgrim’s Europe has topped the list this year – the poultry giant which formerly traded as Moy Park – with turnover of more than £2bn.

“This year has seen an increase in year-on-year profit with profit margin for the Top 100 companies increasing from a margin of 4.1% to a margin of 5.2%, with total profits now sitting at £1.86bn compared to £1.47bn for the corresponding companies in their prior year,” Jonathan Cushley, who compiled the list, said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnny Hanna, partner in charge at KPMG in Northern Ireland, said: “The release of the Ulster Business Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies acts as an important benchmark to the corporate year. It holds a mirror up to our largest firms, gives us insight into our most important sectors and takes the temperature of the economy. The growth in profits over the last year is testament to the innovation and tenacity of the Top 100 and bodes well for the future.

“With the added benefit of dual market access to the UK and European Union, expectations of a more favourable environment for businesses selling into the US and the potential for a cut in corporation tax in Northern Ireland, the table is set for continued success in the coming years.”

Some of the newcomers to this year’s list include MCMU Holdings Ltd, Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Ltd, and Huhtamaki Foodservice Delta Ltd.

John Mulgrew, editor of Ulster Business, said: “This year’s list shows strong performances from many of our leading firms, and in particular, indicates improving margins in some cases, resulting in more substantial pre-tax profits, while sales are essentially flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While it’s not a race to billion, we now have seven firms cracking that turnover mark, while Pilgrim’s Europe is the only firm here to hit the £2bn sales point.