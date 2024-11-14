Progressive bolsters three new non-executive directors from Northern Ireland with each bringing a complimentary skillset
Progressive Building Society has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of three new non-executive directors.
Noyona Chundur, John Healy and Wendy Galbraith join the Board during a period of steady growth for the mutual society, as it hits a milestone of £2 billion assets.
Each of the new board members bring with them a complimentary skillset to the existing board, which is headed by Keith Jess as chair.
Belfast’s Noyona Chundur has been chief executive of the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland since January 2021, having previously served on the Board, and was awarded Public Sector Director of the Year at the 2023 Institute of Director Awards. She is a chartered director through the Institute of Directors, a board member of the Arts Council of Ireland, a Council Member for the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the outgoing chair of the Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival.
John Healy OBE from Londonderry is a highly experienced senior executive with 30 years of experience in the technology sector, mostly gained in the financial service industry. He has extensive experience in leading global teams, developing strategy and delivering solutions to address business and technology issues. John is chair of Invest Northern Ireland, he is a member of the Council of Ulster University and is a recent chair of the Fellowship Advisory Board at the Centre for Democracy and Peace Building, chair of Software NI and board member of Business in the Community.
Wendy Galbraith from Belfast is a senior executive leader specialising in finance, governance and the delivery of complex projects. She has proven strategic expertise having held board, director and chief operating officer level positions for a world-leading university and the largest Healthcare Trust in Northern Ireland. Wendy is also a Council member of Chartered Accountants Ireland and an independent member of the Bus Eireann Audit and Risk Committee. She has a record of commercial success in setting strategic direction, organisational transformation, innovation and leading multi-million-pound capital investments.
Michael Boyd, Chief Executive of Progressive Building Society, said: “We are delighted to welcome Noyona, John and Wendy to our board. They bring with them a unique perspective and skill base which will be incredibly important in helping guide the society through our next phase of growth.
“Having invested significantly in the business in recent years – including a major digital transformation programme and our current branch refurbishment rollout – we are poised for an exciting future. With the guidance of the new and incumbent board members, we can chart a path which will allow our members and the wider Northern Ireland society to prosper.”
The three new non-executive directors join chair Keith Jess, Martin Pitt, Karen Furlong, Clare Guinness, Paul Leonard and Stephen Mitcham on Progressive’s Board.
