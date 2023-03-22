The committee heard that the development is expected to result in the creation of up to 200 construction and 90 new jobs when the facility is operational.

A site at Nutts Corner Road has been earmarked for a storage and distribution facility comprising freezers, coolers, warehousing, cold dock, offices and staff welfare accommodation.

Council planning officer Kieran O’Connell stated the £35m investment represents “significant economic benefit”.

An artist’s impression of the new facility at Nutts Corner.

He indicated the design, lay-out and appearance of the proposed development are considered “acceptable”. He commented that a “key property” in the vicinity is supermarket Lidl’s distribution centre.

Agent Nick Salt, a senior planner, described the proposal as a “storage and distribution facility” for key regional distribution which will be employing a total of 230 staff.

The premises are to be occupied by food business Sysco which has a facility outside Lisburn. He reported the development would result in the payment of £550k in business rates annually and wage expenditure of £6m.

Smaller Units

He went on to say the proposal involves building smaller units for what he described as a “reduced visual environmental impact and a more efficient use of space”.

Commenting on the design, Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb MBE said: “Why is it not possible to have the building flipped round? A very unattractive part of the building is facing the main thoroughfare.”

He was told it “just did not work within the site lay-out”. Cllr Webb replied: “It is a massive site. I think it could have.”

He proceeded to ask about the embankment and planting and if it is sufficient to ensure this will “hide part of the building, if possible”.

A report to the committee notes: “The proposed landscaping is to be welcomed as it will soften the visual impact of the development.”

Planning permission was granted following a unanimous vote in favour of the application.