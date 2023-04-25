News you can trust since 1737
Public warned to expect disruption to many services and 'prioritisation of assistance to those incidents with most impact to life and property' on April 26

A statement from the Department for Infrastructure regarding industrial action on Wednesday 26 April 2023 underlines potential impacts on public services.

By Gemma Murray
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 14:56 BST

The statement from the Department for Infrastructure details that public services delivered by Department for Infrastructure staff may be impacted by industrial action on Wednesday 26 April.

It adds that as far as possible contingency arrangements have been developed, but the public are advised to expect disruption to many services as well as prioritisation of assistance to those incidents with most impact to life and property including:

Strangford Ferry will not operate;

- Repair of serious infrastructure defects such as manhole collapse or potholes and the response and clear-up operation when there are incidents on the road – – such as oil spills or unexpected debris;

- significant reduction in our capacity to respond to flood emergencies should they occur;

- Significant delays in responding to calls to the flood incident line;

- Drainage infrastructure clearing and cleansing.

- DVA Test Centres are expected to open, but services may be affected. Customers with booked appointments should attend as scheduled, unless directly notified by the DVA NOT to attend.

Flooding will not be dealt with
