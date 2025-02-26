Queen’s Business School unveils memory bench to honour legacy and inspire future generations
Queen’s Business School have unveiled a Memory Bench as a heartfelt tribute dedicated to Micéal Murphy, a former student and BDO NI Prize-winner on what would have been his 30th birthday.
More than a seat; the dedicated bench represents a tangible connection between past and future. Crafted with care and situated within the new Queen’s Business School campus at Riddel Hall, it is hoped it will provide a space for reflection and respite, inviting visitors to pause, remember and draw inspiration from his legacy that it commemorates.
“This Memory Bench is a way to honour the values and contributions of Micéal. It is not just about remembrance but also about carrying forward his spirit in ways that will continue to inspire and benefit students for generations to come,” said professor Ciaran Connolly from Queen’s Business School.
Laura Jackson, honorary professor at Queens Business School and partner and head of audit at BDO NI, a firm that has since renamed its award and mentoring programme in memory of Micéal, said: “Over the last decade, this prestigious award programme renamed in his memory has empowered many outstanding Queen’s Business School students through mentorship, work placements and professional skill development, setting them on a path to bright futures.
"Micéal was an amazing person, we are honoured to be a part of this journey with his family.”
Attendees at the unveiling ceremony had the opportunity to hear words of reflection, enjoy stories about Micéal from his family and participate in a moment of dedication.
Fidelma Murphy, Micéal’s mother, explained: “We would like to express our deep gratitude and thanks to BDO & Queen’s Business School for honouring our son in the most amazing way.
"Micéal’s bench is in the most special place, its here he thrived, excelled & grew with the help, nurturing & deep care from everyone around him.We truly hope that as you sit and take a moment, that you breathe a little deeper, see and hear the beauty that surrounds you and maybe even smile. Micéal loved with all his heart and lived his best life with a smile.”