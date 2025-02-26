Queen’s Business School have unveiled a memory bench as a heartfelt tribute dedicated to Micéal Murphy, a former student, and BDO NI prize-winner on what would have been his 30th birthday.

More than a seat; the dedicated bench represents a tangible connection between past and future. Crafted with care and situated within the new Queen’s Business School campus at Riddel Hall, it is hoped it will provide a space for reflection and respite, inviting visitors to pause, remember and draw inspiration from his legacy that it commemorates.

“This Memory Bench is a way to honour the values and contributions of Micéal. It is not just about remembrance but also about carrying forward his spirit in ways that will continue to inspire and benefit students for generations to come,” said professor Ciaran Connolly from Queen’s Business School.

Laura Jackson, honorary professor at Queens Business School and partner and head of audit at BDO NI, a firm that has since renamed its award and mentoring programme in memory of Micéal, said: “Over the last decade, this prestigious award programme renamed in his memory has empowered many outstanding Queen’s Business School students through mentorship, work placements and professional skill development, setting them on a path to bright futures.

"Micéal was an amazing person, we are honoured to be a part of this journey with his family.”

Pictured at the bench in the Queens Student Hub gardens in Ridell Hall is Micéal's family including his mother Fidelma, nephew, Dáithí (seated), brother Eoghan (Standing third from right) and father Kevin (seated) along with Professor Ciaran Connolly of Queens Business School (centre of picture standing in green jacket), Nigel Harra, Senior Partner at BDO NI (centre of picture standing in navy jacket), BDO NI & Queens University ream members and 4 current Queens Students who are the 2025 receivers of the BDO NI Micéal Murphy Award.

Attendees at the unveiling ceremony had the opportunity to hear words of reflection, enjoy stories about Micéal from his family and participate in a moment of dedication.

Fidelma Murphy, Micéal’s mother, explained: “We would like to express our deep gratitude and thanks to BDO & Queen’s Business School for honouring our son in the most amazing way.