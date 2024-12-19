British Poultry Council honour Brian McAlynn and three other Northern Ireland poultry leaders at House of Commons

A Northern Ireland man has been honoured for his 59-years service at Moy Park at a special reception held in Westminster.

Brian McAlynn from Randalstown was recently presented with the illustrious ‘Distinguished Service’ award, recognising his long-standing career and the positive impact he has made on the poultry industry.

One of five people to be recognised by The British Poultry Council, Brian has worked in the Pilgrim’s Europe (Moy Park) Feedmill Randalstown, holding the position of mill manager until his recent retirement.

Three other Pilgrim’s Europe team members from Northern Ireland were also honoured for their outstanding contribution to the food industry at the House of Commons event in London.

Coleraine man Gary McIntyre, head of Feed Milling at Pilgrim’s Europe was presented with a ‘Mid-Career’ award, recognising his impactful career and his contribution to the resilience of the industry.

Gary is also the current President of the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association and an expert on feed manufacturing.

Regional broiler manager with Pilgrim’s Europe, Lesley McLaughlin from Limavady also received a ‘Mid-Career’ award in recognition of her strong commitment to animal welfare, efficient broiler performance and team engagement.

And Chris Dixon, director of Business International Development at Pilgrim’s Europe from Dunloy, received a Marketing Award recognising his contribution to the promotion and marketing of the sector. Chris was applauded for expertise and experience across international trade which cements his reputation as ambassador for the poultry industry.

Delighted with the accolade Brian, explained: “It was an honour to be recognised by Pilgrim’s Europe and the BPC for my service. I have worked in a job I love for 59 years with some wonderful people. I want to thank the business for nominating me and including me in this memorable occasion.

"When I started on the 5th September 1965, my first role was a ‘helper’ on the flat lorry, loading and removing the raw materials that came in from the docks and some of the other mills in Belfast.

“It’s been quite a journey and as much as technology is to thank for the firm’s evolution, it’s the people who have made the mill what it is today. It’s the people and sense of community that brought me job satisfaction and joy over the last 59 years.”

The BPC annual awards recognise long and distinguished careers, contributions to research, and individuals who have supported and made significant contributions to the British poultry meat industry.

At the event British Poultry Council chair, Martin Troop, added: “Our aspirations are only as strong as the actions we take. Today is about celebrating those actions because our award winners are true catalysts for change.