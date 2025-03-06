As part of this transition all staff members in the affected stores will continue in their roles under the new ownership, ensuring continuity of service for local communities

Northern Ireland’s largest independent pharmacy chain Gordons Chemists has sold its retail operation in Scotland.

The family-owned business, which has 55 stores across the province, confirmed that a deal has been secured to sell nine pharmacy stores.

The company, which has its headquarters in Banbridge, has transferred ownership of the stores to M&D Green Ltd, a well-established, family-owned pharmacy group based at Muirhead, near Glasgow.

The strategic decision will see M&D Green integrate the Gordons Chemists Scottish stores into its existing network of 33 pharmacies.

M&D Green, led by Martin Green, has built a reputation for providing high-quality community pharmacy services, making them well placed to support and grow these stores in the Scottish market.

As part of this transition all staff members in the affected stores will continue in their roles under the new ownership, ensuring continuity of service for local communities.

Robert Gordon, co-founder of Gordons Chemists, said: “This decision allows us to refocus our business on our home market, ensuring that we retain our position as Northern Ireland’s leading independent pharmacy chain while continuing to develop and grow our local business.

"We have expressed gratitude to our valued colleagues in Scotland and wish them, and all at M&D Green, our best wishes for the future.”