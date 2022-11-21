Renowned for its high-quality testing services and expertise, Resonate Testing was approached by Irish Government funded training network, Space Industry Skillnet to create and deliver a bespoke training course.

The goal of the upskilling opportunity is for engineers, project and program leads to understand vibration and shock testing as part of a product development life cycle.

The first in a series of training sessions took place at Resonate Testing’s facility, where six different companies availed of the service.

During the two-day training course, participants gained an understanding of vibration and shock testing, and how real-world exposure is replicated on a shaker table.

Network manager, Catherine Lenehan, said: “We wanted to offer a course that would help companies become more aware of the different types of testing and requirements for more efficient vibration tests, thus helping them to save money. Due to Resonate Testing’s experience in testing equipment for Space applications and knowledge of the industry, in collaboration with our network members, we selected the company as our training provider.

“This has been a very positive experience for us to date, and participants have been extremely impressed with the training content and delivery from Resonate’s team, in addition to the facilities at their testing centre. We look forward to seeing how the course develops and the subsequent benefits.”

Conor Barry, test engineer at Resonate Testing is overseeing the training course. He explained: “When Space Industry Skillnet approached us about providing a training course on vibration and shock testing at the end of 2021, we were delighted to participate. Not only is this a fantastic opportunity to share our knowledge and expertise in shock and vibration testing, but it has the potential to ensure quicker turnaround times in the future, for tests from our customers that have attended the course.

“This will provide a more efficient service and feed into the initial goal from Space Industry Skillnet of helping customers to save money. It has been a real team effort from Resonate Testing, but also a great opportunity for us to work alongside the training network.”

The course was developed by Resonate Testing for Space Industry Skillnet and funded by Skillnet Ireland through the Irish Government Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, with contribution from the network members of Space Industry Skillnet.

Tom Mallon, Resonate Testing managing director supports the training and upskilling and said: “We look forward to strengthening our links with Space Industry Skillnet, and taking advantage of our strategic location by offering the training to UK, NI and Irish based companies. Witnessing the benefits for participants, we call upon Northern Ireland’s regional development and investment bodies to follow a similar approach and actively support the upskilling of the workforce to enable the region to compete on the global stage.”

Resonate Testing’s recent projects in the Space Industry include the James Webb Space Telescope and ESA’s Lunar Pathfinder spacecraft.

Leading testing company, Resonate Testing has partnered with Irish Government funded training network, Space Industry Skillnet, to deliver specialised training on testing processes for the space industry. Pictured is test engineer and course trainer, Conor Barry with participants from the initial training session, which took place at the company’s test house in Newry

