The Northern Ireland farming community is mourning the loss of John McElderry, the founder and driving force behind John McElderry Motors & Tractors Ltd., who passed away peacefully at his home on Craigahulliar Road, Portrush, on October 31, 2025.

Mr McElderry, widely respected in Northern Ireland’s agricultural sector, built his business into a leading AGCO dealership with locations in Ballymoney and Moria. The company is known for its wide range of new and pre-owned tractors, agricultural machinery, and expert servicing, earning a reputation for reliability and strong customer relationships across the farming community.

A devoted family man, he was dearly loved by his wife Wendy, cherished father of Jade and Robbie and doting grandpa of Bruce and Johnny. He was also a beloved son to John and Moyra, a dear brother to Kerry, Colin, and Lindy as well as a treasured father-in-law of Aaron and Emily and brother-in-law, uncle, and nephew.

Tributes have poured in from colleagues, clients, and the local community, remembering him as a generous, knowledgeable, and true gentleman whose influence and community spirit extended far beyond the world of business and farming.

A celebration of Mr McElderry’s life will be held at the family business on Market Street, Ballymoney, at 1pm today (Tuesday), with burial following at Ballymoney Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations to Marie Curie (c/o DJM Robinson & Son, 121 Culcrum Road, Cloughmills, BT44 9DT).