Passengers on flights to Europe and further afield could soon be enjoying the delicious flavours of a unique range of sauces and other tasty products in handy sachets developed by an innovation-led small food business in Armagh to spice up hot meals and snacks in the air.

Based at Richhill, near Portadown, Burren Balsamics unveiled highly novel foods aimed at international airlines, cruise operators and rail companies at the massive World Travel Catering and On board Services Expo (WTCE) in Hamburg, the biggest and most influential show of its type in the world this year.

Representing the Northern Ireland artisan food industry was founder and managing director of Burren Balsamics, a multi-award-winning creator of balsamic vinegars, sauces, relishes and jams, Susie Hamilton Stubber and development director Bob McDonald. It was Burren’s first time at WTCE. Susie and Bob are both experienced chefs and food innovators.

The Armagh company - among the most active and successful local artisan company in export markets - was also the only local food company at the expo.

Burren is also an integral part of the Food Heartland collaboration run by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council and Food NI, the independent food and drink marketing body.

“This was a huge business opportunity for us, probably the biggest show we’ve ever attended,” says Susie. “We were able to showcase and sample our products to most of the world’s top airline catering bosses and are now confident of adding to the international airlines we already supply. We are currently following many substantial business leads. WTCE is the leading global event for travel catering, on board retail and passenger comfort.

“The expo in Hamburg is renowned globally for providing a worthwhile platform for innovative suppliers to showcase the latest products and services in passenger comfort, catering and travel retail that help create the ultimate passenger experience.

“We had our onion jam pods from our highly innovative zero food waste range and which are still on board in business class of a national airline.

“We also had our new dressing - available in a beautifully branded sachets made of fully recyclable film. This was a citrus dressing made with our citrus infused white balsamic. We launched the dressing at the show along with two other innovative sauces - balsamic burger sauce and balsamic tomato ketchup.”

The Armagh company also showed a highly innovative tapas-style box which can be customised for any customer.

“It’s very premium, and attracted a large number of potential customers including some we already supply,” she says. “The expo is simply the best way to keep abreast of trends relevant to our business within the dynamic and quality conscious global airline catering industry. We learned a huge amount about what airline caterers require and made a great many extremely useful management and catering contacts, including chefs, in major airline operations."

The massive event, which was held in the vast Hamburg Messe exhibition centre, attracted more than 5,000 of the top executives and chefs in the global travel industry especially from international airlines.

Burren Balsamics was among 250 companies exhibiting from across the globe for three days last week in Hamburg.

The strategic approach of Burren Balsamics to sustainability and waste elimination is in line with the event’s focus. Burren has long recycled waste such as fruit, into product ideas.

Key themes for this week’s event covered circularity, the challenges of international cabin waste, and the importance that sustainability credentials play in recruitment and staff retention.

Established in February 2014 by Susie to create a unique range of natural fruit infused vinegars, the first in Northern Ireland, Burren has grown its product portfolio and won business in Britain and further afield including the US and Middle East.

The company now counts iconic London store Harrods among its extensive and loyal customer base. The products are readily available in delis and farm shops across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The company, in addition, has won a host of UK Great Taste Awards and Blas na hEireann Irish National Food Awards.