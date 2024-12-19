Footfall in November was up more than 30% on last year, fuelled by a resurgence in demand from consumers craving a premium onsite retail experience and an unrivalled, expansive choice of big-name brands, Rushmere said.

Northern Ireland’s largest retail complex, Rushmere Shopping Centre, welcomed a record number of shoppers last month (November) and expects 10 million visitors through the doors in 2025 following a multimillion-pound transformation and the addition of 13 new stores.

Footfall in November was up more than 30% on last year, fuelled by a resurgence in demand from consumers craving a premium onsite retail experience and an unrivalled, expansive choice of big-name brands, Rushmere said.

Rushmere, which was acquired early last year by Killahoey Limited, a joint venture between Northern Ireland based companies Sheephaven and May Street Capital, has witnessed a remarkable turnaround this year – surpassing pre-pandemic footfall rates despite a challenging retail environment and economic uncertainty.

Martin Walsh, Centre Manager, Rushmere Shopping Centre, Northern Ireland’s largest retail complex which welcomed a record number of shoppers in November and expects 10 million visitors through the doors in 2025 following a multimillion-pound transformation and the addition of 13 new stores

Rushmere, which is based in Craigavon near Portadown and located just 30 minutes from Belfast, said its investment strategy had breathed new life in the traditional shopping experience, underscoring the resilience of ‘bricks and mortar’ retail.

The newly rebranded centre, anchored by several big-name brands including Primark, Dunnes and JD Sports recently completed its largest-ever investment programme which includes a striking new façade, reinvigorated interior spaces with limestone floors, luxurious washroom facilities and common areas with additional seating – all carefully designed to enhance its appeal to a new generation of shoppers.

It has also added a record number of new tenants with 13 new stores operating – including six at the former Sainsbury’s unit – including Mango, Rituals, Schuh, Søstrene Grene, Mountain Warehouse, Café Nero and Warren James, while JD Sports and Superdrug have doubled in size. Major book retailer Waterstones and home and lifestyle retailer Miniso opened late last year.

Rushmere is now host to more than 70 major local, national and international brands.

Leading UK leisure operator PureGym will open a new site at the centre later this month and plans for a new Lidl Northern Ireland store have been submitted ahead of an expected opening in 2025.

More than £10 million has been invested in the centre this year. At least £10 million more has been ploughed into Rushmere by its newest new tenants.

Rushmere Shopping Centre Manager, Martin Walsh, said: “Rushmere has never been as popular and our investment in new stores and in enhancing the centre’s appeal is proving a big hit, proving that with the right environment and retail mix, visitors prefer to shop in physical stores and not just online.

Supported by the unprecedented popularity of our new range of unique first-of-their kind Santa experiences, striking festive decorations and first-time Twilight Market, we’re delighted that November has proven to be our busiest month yet and we’re looking forward to topping off a phenomenally successful year of record-breaking growth.

With many new stores and top tier brands added and a dramatically enhanced shopping experience now on offer, drawing more visitors from near and far, Rushmere is back on track.”

Rushmere, which spans over 350,000 sq. ft and over 480,000 when combined with the retail park now employs a record 1,400 number of staff across the centre and its adjacent retail park which also includes Currys PC World, Harry Corry and Pets at Home.

“We’re almost completely occupied while we have been contacted by a number of prospective top retail tenants, attracted by the investment and future vision for the complex,” Martin added.

“Our investment, focus and ambition has transformed Rushmere into Northern Ireland’s top shopping destination and we’re looking forward to even more growth in 2025 as we look to increase visitor numbers to 10 million a year in 2025, driving even greater economic impact in the area. We’re grateful for the fantastic support and feedback from shoppers and existing and new tenants and we’re even more delighted by the feedback.

“In particular, our customers have been fantastic as we completed what was a challenging project given the high footfall location.

“Though wider economic challenges prevail, our tenants are thriving in a newly repurposed and enhanced centre that delivers exceptional customer choice and an enjoyable experience, and we expect our visitors to continue voting with their feet with what we now provide. This is just the start and we’ve many more exciting plans afoot.”

Rushmere’s owners recently submitted a £1.7 million planning application to create a new access road into the centre and retail park which is designed to transform traffic flow in the area which will go ahead in 2025 subject to approval.