Sainsbury’s to open two new stores in Northern Ireland after Homebase deal
Sainsbury’s is to open two new stores in Northern Ireland after it bought leasehold stores from Homebase.
The locations in Omagh and Londonderry are among 10 UK stores that the home improvement retailer and garden centre business is selling to Sainsbury’s.
All of the Homebase stores will be converted into supermarkets, with the first planned to be open next summer and all 10 conversions expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
Any Homebase employees who are at risk of redundancy because of the sale are being guaranteed an interview, Sainsbury’s said.
The new shops will take the total number of Sainsbury’s supermarkets in Northern Ireland to 14.
Meanwhile Homebase’ has also confirmed that its Londonderry store will close ‘in 2025,’ but have not stated an exact date.
Following questions as to the future of Homebase’s Londonderry premises and if it will relocate a spokesperson, added: “Our store in Londonderry/Derry will close in 2025.”
They added that ‘all team members’ in their Londonderry store ‘will be offered the chance to interview for Sainsbury’s.’
In a statement, the supermarket said the transaction, which is expected to be complete in early September, forms part of their ‘Next Level’ plan to offer more food choice to more customers.
Sainsbury’s said the Homebase plan will cost around £130 million and create around 1,000 jobs across the UK.
