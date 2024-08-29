Sainsbury’s to open two new stores in Northern Ireland after Homebase deal

By Claire Cartmill
Published 29th Aug 2024, 20:29 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 20:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Londonderry’s Homebase confirms it 'will close' next year after Sainsbury's acquires store to convert into supermarket

Sainsbury’s is to open two new stores in Northern Ireland after it bought leasehold stores from Homebase.

The locations in Omagh and Londonderry are among 10 UK stores that the home improvement retailer and garden centre business is selling to Sainsbury’s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All of the Homebase stores will be converted into supermarkets, with the first planned to be open next summer and all 10 conversions expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Read More
Back to the future: Northern Ireland Family Business Forum hears from daughter o...

Any Homebase employees who are at risk of redundancy because of the sale are being guaranteed an interview, Sainsbury’s said.

The new shops will take the total number of Sainsbury’s supermarkets in Northern Ireland to 14.

Meanwhile Homebase’ has also confirmed that its Londonderry store will close ‘in 2025,’ but have not stated an exact date.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Homebase store at Crescent Link Retail Park, Londonderry to close. Photo: Google Earth.The Homebase store at Crescent Link Retail Park, Londonderry to close. Photo: Google Earth.
The Homebase store at Crescent Link Retail Park, Londonderry to close. Photo: Google Earth.

Following questions as to the future of Homebase’s Londonderry premises and if it will relocate a spokesperson, added: “Our store in Londonderry/Derry will close in 2025.”

They added that ‘all team members’ in their Londonderry store ‘will be offered the chance to interview for Sainsbury’s.’

In a statement, the supermarket said the transaction, which is expected to be complete in early September, forms part of their ‘Next Level’ plan to offer more food choice to more customers.

Sainsbury’s said the Homebase plan will cost around £130 million and create around 1,000 jobs across the UK.

Related topics:Sainsbury'sNorthern IrelandOmagh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.