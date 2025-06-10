Selective Travel Management to showcase new website and live technology enhancements at Business Travel Show Europe 2025

Selective Travel Management, one of the UK and Ireland’s largest independent Travel Management Companies, is set to exhibit at the Business Travel Show Europe 2025, taking place at ExCeL London on 25-26 June.

In a significant milestone, Selective Travel Management, with offices in Belfast and Dublin, will launch its brand new website just ahead of the show. The new website www.selective-travel.com is designed to offer a more comprehensive and user-friendly experience for corporate travel clients.

Keith Graham, Managing Director of Selective Travel Management, commented: “We’re proud to be at the forefront of travel technology and service, continually refining our offering to meet the evolving needs of our clients. Our new website is a major step forward in how we present and deliver our services, giving our clients a clearer, more engaging insight into the depth of our travel solutions and the expertise of our team.

"We’re also delighted to bring our latest technology enhancements to the Business Travel Show Europe 2025, which will include live demonstrations at stand M62. These improvements to our booking tools and core platforms reflect our commitment to continuous innovation and ensure our clients benefit from the most streamlined, cost-effective and compliant travel experience available.”

At this year’s show, Selective Travel Management will showcase a series of live technology enhancements across its platforms. This includes the UK Rail Booking Platform, which makes Selective Travel Management one of the first UK TMCs to offer changes, cancellations and refunds within the online booking tool, as well as improved car hire booking functionality that streamlines the process for clients.

Further enhancements across other core platforms such as Traveller Profiles, Online Reporting Tool, The Hub, Traveller Tracking and the Accounts Portal will also be demonstrated on stand M62.

These developments underscore Selective Travel Management’s long-standing commitment to innovation and customer excellence, helping organisations to simplify and manage their travel needs more effectively. Selective Travel Management’s leadership in the sector is further highlighted by its success in the public sector, having secured significant framework agreements including the British Government Travel Frameworks, where it is one of three suppliers with an estimated £12.5 billion spend over the life of the frameworks.

In Northern Ireland, Selective Travel Management serves as the sole supplier for the NI Government Framework and in the Republic of Ireland, it is one of two suppliers on the Irish Government Travel Framework, which has already resulted in over 20 new clients to date. The company is also one of three suppliers on the KCS Travel Framework and holds positions on Lots 1, 2 and 3 of the SUPC and LUPC Frameworks, covering an annual spend of £200 million.