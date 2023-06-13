The Centre for Advanced Sustainable En e rgy (CASE) has announced Scott Woodard, acting director of the Bureau of Energy Resources at the Office of Energy Transformation at the U.S. Department of State, as a keynote speaker at the Northern Ireland Energy Summit.

Taking place at the ICC Belfast on Wednesday, June 21, the Northern Ireland Energy Summit is being led by CASE – a research partnership between Queen’s University, Ulster University and AFBI, based at Queen’s University. The Summit is also supported by corporate law firm A&L Goodbody, NIE Networks, SONI and Transmission Investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one-day event will see global experts, government and energy industry leaders gather to build an informed consensus on how best to take Northern Ireland forward in meeting its renewable energy targets and net-zero ambitions, whilst driving 10X economic growth across innovation, sustainability and inclusion.

The Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) leads the U.S. Department of State’s efforts to develop and execute international energy policy through diplomatic and programmatic engagement that promote a low-emissions future; energy security for the United States and partners; and economic prosperity through sustainable, affordable, and reliable energy access.

Speaking in advance of his visit to Northern Ireland for the Summit, Mr Woodard, said: “I am excited to join Northern Irish and global leaders in Belfast to discuss the clean energy transition and how the U.S. and Northern Ireland can continue to work together to advance our shared interests in promoting the clean energy industry.“

Trevor Haslett, Chair of CASE, explained: “The aim of this important event is to showcase the potential which Northern Ireland has to lead the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

world in energy transformation. Having a hugely influential figure like Scott Woodard from the U.S. Department of State illustrates the U.S. Administration’s belief in this once in a generation economic opportunity the net zero transition presents for Northern Ireland.”

Scott Woodard, acting director, Bureau of Energy Resources at the Office of Energy Transformation, U.S. Department of State

Other keynote speakers at the Northern Ireland Energy Summit will include: Jayne Brady, head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service; Kersti Berge, director of energy climate change, Scottish Executive; Dr Xavier Garcia Casals, senior expert on energy transition, International Renewable Energy Agency; professor Mark Ferguson, chairman of the European Innovation Council (EIC) Board and former chief scientific adviser to the Government of Ireland and professor David Rooney, professor of chemical engineering, Queen’s University Belfast.