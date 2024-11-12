Headed by former managing partner Ben Wilson with just five other employees, KPMG has since grown headcount to 450, based at its Soloist Building headquarters on Lanyon Place

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professional services firm KPMG has celebrated 50 years since establishing an office in Northern Ireland with a gala event at the ICC in Belfast. More than 300 clients, alumni, employees and other guests joined the firm for a look back on KPMG’s evolution since first setting up in the city in 1974.

Then it was headed by former managing partner Ben Wilson and just five other employees, but it has since grown headcount to 450, based at its Soloist Building headquarters on Lanyon Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The KPMG Northern Ireland offering has also grown to encompass audit, tax and advisory services to the public and private sector in Northern Ireland. In addition, established its specialist Digital Centre of Excellence in 2021 which delivers a range of consultancy services in areas such as cyber security, applied intelligence and digital transformation for organisations globally.

Guests heard from Seamus Hand, managing partner KPMG in Ireland, current partner in charge of KPMG in Northern Ireland Johnny Hanna, former global chief operating officer Shaun Kelly, former managing partner Henry Saville, KPMG alumni and chief operating officer of PSNI Pamela McCreedy and current partner Claire Browne. Ben Wilson also attended the event.

Marcus Robinson, the Belfast-born artist and filmmaker, was the guest speaker. In conversation with host Holly Hamilton, he recalled his work charting the rebuild of the World Trade Centre in New York and unveiled one of his paintings at the event.

Johnny Hanna, partner in charge of KPMG in Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating 50 years of KPMG in Northern Ireland in the company of many of the people who have helped us on our journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KPMG celebrates 50 years in Northern Ireland with gala event in Belfast. Pictured is Shaun Kelly, former global chief operating officer for KPMG International, Pamela McCreedy, chief operating officer at PSNI and KPMG alumni, Johnny Hanna, partner in charge of KPMG in Northern Ireland, Seamus Hand, managing partner at KPMG in Ireland, Claire Browne, audit & assurance partner at KPMG in Northern Ireland and Henry Saville, former head of KPMG in Northern Ireland

"Since our doors opened in Belfast in 1974, the firm has evolved significantly, but at our core we have maintained a focus on being a true partner to our clients, and a family to our colleagues and the community.

“On behalf of the firm, I would like to say a thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years. We look forward to continuing to adapt in the future to meet the changing needs of our clients and cement KPMG’s status as the go-to business advisor in this region.”

Seamus Hand, managing partner, KPMG in Ireland, added: “Congratulations to Johnny and the team at KPMG in Northern Ireland. Our team in Northern Ireland are an integral part of our all-island firm and have made a huge contribution to our continued growth and success over the last 50 years.