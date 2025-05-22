Wrightbus has partnered with UK Bus Operator of the Year, Nottingham City Transport, to upgrade the long distance Pathfinder bus service between Nottingham, Burton Joyce, Lowdham and Southwell

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pioneering manufacturer Wrightbus has partnered with UK Bus Operator of the Year, Nottingham City Transport, to upgrade the long distance Pathfinder bus service between Nottingham, Burton Joyce, Lowdham and Southwell.

Six new ultra-low emission diesel powered double decks will soon start to be built by Wrightbus at its factory in Northern Ireland and will start carrying passengers in late autumn this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new buses will be built to NCT’s usual high specification, including free Wi-Fi and USB chargers, but will also boast: Comfier, high back seats which are ideal for longer journeys, Two wheelchair spaces, A table on the upper deck and Improved accessibility features, including hearing loops and next stop displays that all customers can see.

Pioneering manufacturer Wrightbus has partnered with UK Bus Operator of the Year, Nottingham City Transport, to upgrade the long distance Pathfinder bus service between Nottingham, Burton Joyce, Lowdham and Southwell

Meeting stricter emission limits than the 2014 built buses they will replace, the six next generation StreetDeck Ultroliner buses are Ultra-Low Emission Bus (ULEB) accredited, with an 80% decrease in NOx (Nitrogen Oxides) emissions and lower Particulate matter (PM) emissions.

Jean-Marc Gales, CEO of Wrightbus, said: "The combination of the latest generation of engines from Cummins and the latest technology from Voith, coupled with our industry-leading Micro Hybrid technology, means these StreetDeck Ultroliners offer optimal efficiency in the diesel market. We’re delighted that Wrightbus ultra-low emission vehicles that have been designed and built here in the UK will soon be on the streets of Nottingham, offering passengers a comfortable journey while also helping to lower emissions.

"While we are proudly known for being the largest provider of zero emission buses in Europe, the fact remains that not all operators can access the funding to make the immediate switch to zero-emission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a leading bus manufacturer, our role is to make sure our diesel buses are as clean and efficient as possible and to ensure we can give them a second life as a zero-emission bus in the future through our NewPower business.

“Our blended approach to responsible technology, which includes battery electric, hydrogen fuel cell and the cleanest technologies, ensures our customers can continue to decarbonise while maintaining financially viable operations.”

David Astill, NCT managing director, added: “We are delighted to be working with Wrightbus to deliver a significant upgrade to our Pathfinder service, replacing buses that are over a decade old with brand new, quieter, low emission buses that will boast features that are designed for the long distance nature of the route.

“As one of our longest bus routes, battery electric buses aren’t a viable or realistic option for Pathfinder 26 currently or in the immediate future, but these buses can be repowered by Wrightbus and their NewPower business in the future to be fully electric, which will be something we’ll consider when battery technology advances further.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad