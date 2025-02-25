Stena Line's second new ship Stena Connecta due to serve the Belfast – Heysham route launches in China

Stena Connecta

Stena Line has reached a further milestone in its NewMax fleet investment programme with a ceremony to mark Stena Connecta launching into the water at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, Weihai, China.

Stena Connecta is one of two new ships due to serve the Belfast – Heysham route, a key trade corridor across the Irish Sea.

Now that Stena Connecta has entered the water, the shipyard will continue with the installation of the interior.

Sister ship, Stena Futura is currently being fitted out and is due to enter service late August 2025. Stena Connecta will follow in early 2026.

Once operational, Stena Connecta and Stena Futura will enhance freight capacity by 40% on the Belfast-Heysham route in response to an increase in customer demand for services between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The two hybrid vessels are equipped to operate on methanol fuel and will play a key role in Stena Line’s sustainability journey.

They will also be enhanced with built in technologies that will be able to utilise both battery propulsion and shore power, when available.

Stena Line is working closely with methanol suppliers, ensuring future volumes of e-methanol and fulfilling their strategic ambition of shifting to renewable fuels and cutting 30% of its CO2 emissions by 2030.

Uniquely, Stena Connecta will be fitted with rotor sails, which harness wind power to provide auxiliary propulsion to the vessel, therefore reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

​Paul Grant, Trade Director, Stena Line said: “The launch of Stena Connecta marks a pivotal moment for Stena Line as we continue to

enhance our service offerings on the Belfast-Heysham route.

"With a 40% increase in freight capacity, these new hybrid vessels will significantly boost our ability to meet the growing demand for efficient and reliable transport between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

“Stena Line is committed to supporting trade across the Irish Sea, and the advanced technologies on Stena Connecta and Stena Futura, including methanol fuel capabilities and rotor sails, underscore our dedication to innovation and sustainability.

"By investing in these state-of-the-art vessels, we are not only strengthening our commercial operations but also contributing to the economic vitality of the region.”

Joe O’Neill, Chief Executive of Belfast Harbour, said: “Stena Line is one of Belfast Harbour’s most valued strategic partners and we congratulate them on achieving the latest milestone in its plan to bring its new vessels into service on the Belfast-Heysham route.

"We welcome Stena Line’s commitment to investment in this key trade route for Northern Ireland and its ambition to build on the record freight volumes achieved last year, but also its prioritisation of sustainability in the design of these new ships.

"A commitment to sustainability and reaching net zero also underpins Belfast Harbour’s new strategy.

