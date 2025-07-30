Stormont hit with £20.6m in compensation claims and £12.1m in legal costs as thousands of Northern Ireland drivers seek damages from crumbling roads
Northern Ireland drivers have been awarded more than £20million in road claim compensation over the past five years, according to new figures.
Almost 20,000 public liability claims for potholes and road defects were made between April 2020 and the end of March 2025, costing Stormont £20.6m in payouts.
In 2024/25, the value of claims settled by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) amounted to £5.1m - more than double the amount paid out five years ago (£2m).
While personal injury claims made up just 14% of the 4,696 claims received last year, they accounted for about 76% of the total compensation awarded (£3.9m).
Meanwhile, vehicle damage compensation last year amounted to £1.1m, a rise of 15% on 2023/24. A further £122,000 was awarded in property damage – a dramatic year-on-year increase of 97%.
Belfast North was the most expensive area in terms of compensation last year at £692,000 followed by Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon (West) at £580,000.
At the other end of the scale, the lowest expense for road claims was in Causeway Coast & Glens (West) at £39,000, with Derry City and Strabane just behind at £41,000.
In addition to the £20.6m in compensation over five years, the NI Executive spent a further £12.1m on various legal costs and medical fees, taking the total cost of road claims since 2020 to £32.7m.
Belfast North – Compensation awarded 2024/25 was £692,162
Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon (West) – £580,404
Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon (East) – £495,558
Belfast South – £490,224
Lisburn & Castlereagh – £458,603
Fermanagh & Omagh (West) – £396,019
Newry, Mourne & Down (West) – £375,122
Mid & East Antrim – £336,066
Antrim & Newtownabbey – £327,851
Newry, Mourne & Down (East) – £239,493
Ards & North Down – £180,171
Mid Ulster (South) – £162,572
Mid Ulster (North) – £131,846
Causeway Coast & Glens (East) – £103,784
Fermanagh & Omagh (East) – £80,359
Londonderry & Strabane – £41,283
Causeway Coast & Glens (West) – £38,985
TOTAL £5,130,501
Potholes continue to present a significant issue for NI motorists, accounting for 80% of all claims received by the DfI last year.
A recent survey by car insurance experts at CompareNI.com found that 91% of drivers in Northern Ireland have issues with potholes in their area, with 96% of respondents saying they weren’t being fixed quickly enough.
Lisburn and Castlereagh had the most pothole-related claims in 2024/25 (540), while Causeway Coast and Glens (West) had the fewest at 54.
Ian Wilson, managing director of CompareNI.com said: “Potholes are consistently one of the biggest bugbears for drivers, leading to costly repair bills for thousands of motorists in Northern Ireland every year.
“Not only can potholes and other road defects cause serious damage to vehicles, including to suspension, steering alignment and tyres, but they also increase the risk of serious accidents and injuries.
“While standard fully comprehensive car insurance should cover pothole damage, it is worth remembering that making a claim though your provider could see you lose your no claims bonus, potentially increasing the cost of your premium.
“However, pothole damage to vehicles is becoming more expensive due to the increased costs of parts and labour, meaning the repair bill will typically be higher than the excess on the insurance policy – in which case, drivers may look to their insurance for help.
“Drivers who experience damage from potholes can also contact the Department for Infrastructure and seek compensation, but they will need proof the damage came from a pothole, so it is important to take photographs and measurements to use as evidence in the claim.”
While potholes are sometimes an unavoidable part of driving, there are preventative measures drivers can take to help reduce the risk of damage, such as regularly maintaining tyre pressure, being wary of puddles and checking navigation apps for problem areas.
Also, any minor damage caused by potholes should be fixed promptly to prevent it becoming a major issue.
CompareNI.com helps hundreds of thousands of drivers every year find savings on car insurance, as well as niche items such as taxi, van and bicycle insurance.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.