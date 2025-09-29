Stronger Together: Ansons Embraces Maclachlan IP Identity

New logo

As of 1 October 2025, Ansons will be known as MacLachlan IP. Ansons has a long and proud history of protecting the Intellectual Property of Northern Irish businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For forty years, we have been guiding our clients through the process of obtaining protection for the Intellectual Property in their unique products and services. This includes registering as trade marks those signs that identify a brand, obtaining patents for new innovations or inventions, and registering designs to protect the appearance of a product.

Every business has some form of Intellectual Property (IP), and like any valuable asset, it is worth taking steps to protect it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2002, to enable us to offer IP protection services throughout the island of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, we formed a partnership with MacLachlan & Donaldson, a Dublin-based firm of Intellectual Property Attorneys. At that time, it was beneficial for the two offices to maintain their separate trading identities. However, over the last twenty-plus years, we have evolved. World events, such as Brexit and the Covid pandemic, have worked to mould the two offices into a single team operating in two locations. Now, to express the unity and solidarity both offices will be adopting the name MacLachlan IP.

Cherrie Stewart, Director

Cherrie Stewart, director, says, “By adopting the MacLachlan IP name, we’re proudly reflecting the close partnership and shared values we’ve built with MacLachlan & Donaldson over the last twenty plus years. While the name is changing, what stays the same is our commitment to the expertise, client service, and trusted relationships that have been at the heart of Ansons for four decades. This is an exciting new chapter — and we’re looking forward to moving forward together as MacLachlan IP.”