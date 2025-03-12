Ulster University students living the dream in New York City thanks to a prestigious US scholarship programme. Pictured is Eve McDonnell, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald and Emma Sheerin

An Ulster University student is living her dream in New York City thanks to a prestigious US scholarship programme.

Emma Sheerin, a business student from Ulster University, is currently studying at Mount St. Vincent University in the Bronx, New York and hopes to bring her newfound business skills back to Northern Ireland.

Emma, who hails from Mullingar, applied for the programme during her second year at Ulster, eager to experience the American education system and gain insights into US business practices.

She said: “Living in New York has been a dream come true. I absolutely love it here. There’s just so much to do, and I feel like there’s potential and opportunity around every corner. Walking through Central Park for the first time, seeing Times Square, and exploring the different neighbourhoods – it’s been surreal. I’ve made amazing friends, and it’s been a privilege to show other Study USA students around the city. These moments really highlight how much I’ve grown since arriving.”

Looking ahead, Emma is considering further education and career options in business, inspired by the job opportunities available in New York. She explained: “This experience has opened my eyes to so many possibilities and I’m excited to bring what I’ve learned back home. It just shows that there are so many more opportunities, and I’m looking forward to applying everything I’ve learned about independence, networking, and business when I return to Northern Ireland. I definitely see myself continuing my business studies and maybe even pursuing a master’s. Studying in the USA has been the best decision I’ve ever made.”

At a recent reception in New York, Emma met with Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald, alongside Study USA alumna Eve McDonnell.

Eve, a graduate of Queen’s University Belfast, spent a year at Greensboro College in North Carolina in 2022. She now works in New York for OCO Global, a company that has its headquarters in Northern Ireland.

Eve credits the Study USA programme with shaping her career. She continued: “Study USA was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It opened my eyes to how big the world really is and helped me move beyond my small-town mindset. It wasn’t just a professional experience; it was personal growth. It gave me the confidence to take risks, like moving to New York on my own, and figure things out along the way.”

“Getting my job in New York was all about making connections and being proactive. After finishing my degree in Business Economics, I knew I wanted to work in a field that bridged the UK and US markets, and that’s when I connected with the Study USA alumni network, which led me to my current role at OCO Global, where I now help UK companies expand into the US. Study USA really shaped who I am today, and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The Study USA programme, managed by British Council Northern Ireland on behalf of the Department for the Economy, offers students the opportunity to study a combination of subjects related to their home degree, as well as modules in Entrepreneurship, Leadership , Communications, Marketing and PR, Human Resources and Foreign Languages. Since 1994, over 2,500 students have participated, gaining invaluable experiences that enhance their careers and broaden their perspectives. The programme helps cultivate a skilled, globally-connected workforce, equipping students with expertise and networks that drive innovation and support economic growth in Northern Ireland.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald praised the programme’s impact and added: “The Study USA programme continues to offer invaluable opportunities for students to grow academically, professionally, and personally. It’s inspiring to see how past and present students like Emma and Eve are making the most of their time in New York and pursuing their dreams. This programme plays a crucial role in expanding students’ horizons and shaping future leaders, and I’m excited to see the lasting impact it will have on generations to come.”

Jonathan Stewart, director of British Council Northern Ireland, also spoke about the programme’s significance. He concluded: “The Study USA programme offers students an incredible opportunity to expand their knowledge, develop valuable career skills, and experience personal growth while representing Northern Ireland on the global stage.

"Emma and Eve’s experiences exemplify how the programme fosters a new generation of globally minded leaders, equipping them with the skills, international perspectives, and networks that shape their careers and contribute to Northern Ireland’s long-term economic growth and global competitiveness. We also want to thank Mount St. Vincent University, a new addition to the programme, along with our other US partners and colleges, for making these opportunities possible.”