SuperValu and Centra to offer M&S Food products in selected locations across Northern Ireland.

Musgrave Northern Ireland and M&S Food have agreed a trial partnership to bring a select range of M&S food products to four locations across Northern Ireland.

A select range of M&S Food will be available in two SuperValu and two Centra stores during this trial including fresh sandwiches, salads and fruit pots, dine-in options, deli choices, Percy Pig sweets and Colin the Caterpillar cakes. All four locations will feature an in-store bakery offering M&S favourites.

SuperValu Portstewart, SuperValu Lisburn, Centra Mallusk and Centra Foxes Glen (Stewartstown Road, Belfast) will be the four stores to launch the select range which will be available later this month.

Trevor Magill, MD of Musgrave Northern Ireland, said: “At Musgrave, we are always looking for new ways to enhance our offer for both our shoppers and our retail partners. Alongside our own extensive and high-quality product range in both SuperValu and Centra, this trial partnership with M&S Food allows us to continue delivering a really compelling offering to our customers and fully supports our ambition of being number one in the convenience retail market.”

David Phillpot, franchise trading director, M&S, added: “We constantly review how to make our trusted-value product range available to more customers and we’re very pleased to be taking part in this trial partnership with Musgrave Northern Ireland. Offering many of our store favourites, whether you’re looking to grab a quick snack or be inspired for your weekly shop, we look forward to seeing how Northern Irish shoppers respond to this new approach.”

Together, SuperValu and Centra have 141 stores across Northern Ireland offering customers convenience as well as market leading brands such as Frank & Honest Coffee, Moo’d Ice-Cream, the Happy Pear and SimpliDish.

M&S first came to Northern Ireland in 1967 and now has 22 stores across the province employing 2,400 full and part-time colleagues and working with around 1,600 farms producing quality product including milk, eggs, beef, pork, butter and bread.