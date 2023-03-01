Sweden is the best country for women to work in, while the UK lags behind in terms of gender parity in the workplace, coming 12th

International Women’s Day is next week (March 8), and when it comes to gender equality in the workplace, Sweden is the top European country for women to work in 2023, according to a new report.

Interested in the European countries that provide women with the best opportunities, Reboot Online evaluated a variety of factors such as economic and leadership role opportunities, creating a points-based index out of 300 points to determine which European countries offer the best prospects for female professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The key findings were that Sweden is the best European country for women to work (241.4 points out of a possible 300), while the UK places 12th (165.5 out of a possible 300).

Finland (227.6) and Norway (213.8) are the second and third best European countries for women to work.

Turkey is the European country with the least work opportunities in 2023 (31 out of a possible 300).

Slovenia, Romania and Lithuania are among the 15 European countries with the best opportunities for women in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The metrics were calculated by looking at economic opportunity, women in leadership roles. and assessing the prevalence of full paid weeks of maternity leave.

Reboot SEO Agency found that the UK has the highest number of women in leadership positions of all the European countries studied, taking into account wage equality for similar work and estimated income - that’s 317 active duty leadership positions in 2022.

As a result, it scored 100 points in the index.

However, it is quite disappointing that the UK only has 11.6 paid full weeks of maternity leave which equals a score of 6.9/ 100 for this category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is unsurprising that Swedish women thrive in the workplace, as the data shows there are plenty of opportunities for women in leadership positions (93.1/100).

This is 13.8 fewer points than neighbouring country Norway in third place.

Finland has scored 86.2/100 points for women in leadership positions and economic opportunity.

This is 65.5 more points for women in leadership than Estonia in seventh with 20.7 out of 100 for this category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

.The data shows that Norway offers 39.9 full paid weeks of maternity leave, giving them a score of 55.2/100, equal to the maternity leave in Finland.

Meanwhile, Turkey is the country with the least economic opportunities for women, which came in last place in the survey.

It scored 31 points out of a possible 300.

Despite its poor performance, the country has surprisingly earned more points for women in leadership (27.6/100) than countries known to champion gender equality, such as Austria (13.8/100 points).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naomi Aharony, CEO and Co-Founder at Reboot SEO Agency said: “The overall results have suggested that there is some progress in terms of gender equality in the workplace in Europe.

"Norway, Finland and Sweden ranked highly, indicating that there are some improvements being made.

"Although, the disappointing positions of European countries such as Austria and Czech Republic reaffirm that the progress towards gender parity remains slow in Europe.