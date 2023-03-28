Sysco Ireland has welcomed the decision by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee to grant planning permission for a new state-of-the-art distribution facility at Nutts Corner, County Antrim.

The development forms part of a £23m investment by Sysco Ireland in their Northern Ireland operation which it aims to double in the next five years. This project will contribute to Sysco’s wider growth strategy, which has helped to establish the business as the leading foodservice provider on the island of Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When complete the new facility will create 90 additional jobs taking the company’s workforce in Northern Ireland to 230.

Sysco Ireland welcoming the recent decision of Antrim and Newtownabbey BC to approve its new distribution facility at Nutts Corner. Pictured are computer generated images of the facility

Sysco Ireland offers a range of over 10,000 food products with 70% sourced locally across the island of Ireland, with guaranteed next day delivery.

Welcoming the decision by the Planning Committee, Mark Lee, CEO of Sysco Ireland, said: “We welcome the decision by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Planning Committee to approve the development of our new distribution facility at Nutts Corner. This infrastructure is critical to the company’s growth in Northern Ireland and we are delighted that we can now proceed with the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nutts Corner represents a strategically important location allowing us excellent connectivity to serve our customers and further grow our business across Northern Ireland, creating 90 new jobs in the process. The company’s decision to invest in this new facility has been driven by strong customer demand and we are excited about what the future holds.

“We want to thank our design and planning teams for their diligent work in helping to advance this through the planning system so efficiently.”

Sysco Ireland welcoming the recent decision of Antrim and Newtownabbey BC to approve its new distribution facility at Nutts Corner. Pictured are computer generated images of the facility

The proposals were advanced by Heron Brothers, an award-winning construction and property development company which operates throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Mulholland, development director for Heron Brothers, explained: “We are delighted to have secured planning permission for Sysco Ireland’s new 250,000 sq ft distribution centre at Nutts Corner. The project is a great example of partnership between the local authority, Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council, the developer, Heron Bros and end customer, Sysco Ireland. The development combines innovative technologies designed to enhance sustainability, within a state-of-the-art storage and distribution centre at a key gateway location. We look forward to development commencing, which will bring around 200 construction jobs and apprenticeships to the Antrim area, alongside the long-term employment that the new distribution centre will provide.”

Planning approval for the project was secured in under four months by planning and development consultants Turley.

Turley, senior consultant, Nick Salt, added: “We are delighted to have secured permission in just 17 weeks on behalf of Heron Brother’s for Sysco Ireland’s new facility. It illustrates what can be achieved through close co-operation between the planning authority, applicant and design team.

“As the planning agent we are grateful for the support of the application from the planning committee, local elected representatives, planning officers and the leadership team of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad