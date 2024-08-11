Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Registration is now open for this free event and as well as hearing from employers outlining available jobs, attendees will be able to chat with expert advisors

Belfast City Council will highlight a host of free training and employability opportunities for residents at the Europa Hotel next month.

Registration is now open for this free event on on Tuesday, September 3 (10am-1pm), providing information on the council’s extensive range of employment academies, which offer tailored, intensive training in customer services, fibre optic installation, self-employed childminding, social care, technology, transport and logistics, working with children, working at sea and academies delivered in the Irish language.

As well as hearing from employers outlining available jobs in each sector, attendees will be able to chat with expert advisors from the Gateway to Choices (G2C) service, funded by the Belfast Labour Market Partnership. They’ll help people decide on the academy that’s best suited to them, signpost to other support services available across the city, and assist with CV preparation.

Kevin O’Connor, a participant in the council’s Transport Employment Academy, now employed by Bryson Recycling, councillor Sam Nelson, chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee and Áine Hillick, Bryson Recycling, are encouraging people to sign up

Belfast City Council employment academies provide free, intensive and industry specific training and employability support, as well as personalised guidance to help people identify career goals and develop strategies to achieve them, help with job searches, making job applications, and the interview process; with ongoing aftercare to support the move into sustained employment.

Councillor Sam Nelson, chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “We’ve designed our employment academies in partnership with local employers, to ensure that the training is aligned with current market demands and will give unemployed or underemployed residents the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today’s competitive job market.

“We’ve made a commitment in The Belfast Agenda to fostering inclusive economic growth in Belfast and improving quality of life for our residents. To do that, we need to give Belfast people the tools they need to succeed in the workforce – and our businesses access to skilled employees. Our Employment Academies are doing just that. By investing in our people, we’re investing in Belfast’s success and prosperity.”

Áine Hillick, Bryson Recycling, explained: "Partnering with Belfast City Council on the Transport Academy has helped accelerate recruitment for Bryson Recycling. This collaboration is not only addressing critical skills shortages in the sector, but also empowering individuals with the training and opportunities needed to drive sustainable growth. Together, we are building a stronger, more skilled workforce for the future."