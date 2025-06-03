Cllr Arder Carson, chair of the Planning Committee

New checklist aims to streamline planning process, improve application quality and support sustainable growth in the city

A planning application validation checklist has been launched by Belfast City Council to assist applicants and planning agents when making their submissions.

It is the latest development to the city’s planning system since planning powers were transferred from the Department for Infrastructure (formerly the Department of the Environment) under Local Government Reform, 10 years ago.

The checklist is aimed at improving the quality of applications submitted, leading to quicker decision times and a more efficient consultee process.

Cllr Arder Carson, chair of the Planning Committee, said: "Council took on new planning powers 10 years ago – marking the start of a journey where we have laid foundations for a more inclusive, sustainable city and delivered vital new development and infrastructure, during this time.

"Over the last decade, we have strengthened our community engagement, improved transparency and placed sustainability at the heart of decision-making. We’ve worked to deliver the vision and ambitions as set out in our city’s community plan - Belfast Agenda - through our Local Development Plan (LDP), with the LDP Plan Strategy adopted in May 2023.

"The LDP is shaping how land in the city is used and developed up to 2035 and, through this long-term vision, council has demonstrated a commitment to ensuring that climate resilience, design excellence, environmental protection and inclusive growth continues to guide every planning decision."

Since 2015, the council’s Planning Service has overseen more than 15,000 planning applications.

About 12,000 residential housing units have been approved across Belfast with more than 6,000 units built in that time. The LDP now requires that 20% of all housing, coming forward, is delivered as 'affordable housing' to address a 'significant need' in the city.

Cllr Carson added: "Major developments approved over the last 10 years in Belfast include 24 hotels which is great news for visitors to the city.

"One of the first planning applications given the green light by our new Planning Committee, in 2015, was the Titanic Hotel – seeing the conversion and development of the former Harland and Wolff headquarters."

