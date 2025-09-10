Based on employee feedback, Titanic Belfast is celebrating a culture of trust, inclusion, and workplace excellence within the Large & Super Large Retail, Hospitality & Leisure category in the UK

One of Northern Ireland's premier tourist attractions Titanic Belfast has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Retail, Hospitality and Leisure by Great Place To Work UK.

Having been named earlier this year as a Great Place to Work for the second year running, Titanic Belfast has achieved a rating that positions it within the top 30 organisations featured within the Large & Super Large Retail, Hospitality & Leisure category in the UK.

Assessed based on the anonymous feedback obtained from the independent employee survey earlier this year, Great Place To Work® UK looked at the overall quality of the employee experience and how consistently it is delivered across the workforce. Titanic Belfast was scored on Trust, Maximising Human Potential, Leadership Effectiveness, Innovation by All and Values.

Great Place To Work UK administered their research-backed Trust Index employee survey and analysed the responses of UK-based retail, hospitality and leisure employees to determine the Best Workplaces in Retail, Hospitality & Leisure list. The surveys asked employees to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety and financial security. Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

Analysis found that 78% of Titanic Belfast employees say it is a great place to work, compared to 56% of employees at a typical UK based company. Within the survey, individual scores recorded for the organisation were also consistently above average, for example, over 90 per cent of staff said they are treated fairly regardless of gender, race and sexual orientation. In addition, 97% of Titanic Belfast customers would rate the service it delivers as ‘excellent’.

Judith Owens MBE, chief executive of Titanic Belfast said: “We are proud to have been named as one of the UK’s best workplaces in the retail, hospitality and leisure sector. This recognition reflects the culture we’ve built together - one where people feel heard, supported and inspired every day.

Employees from Titanic Belfast are pictured as it is announced that the world-leading visitor attraction has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Retail, Hospitality and Leisure by Great Place To Work UK

“With a team of over 400 passionate individuals, our focus has always been on creating a workplace where people can thrive. Whether it’s through meaningful career development, internal growth opportunities, or a strong benefits offering, we’re committed to putting our people first.

“What makes this recognition particularly special is that it comes from our team’s own feedback. They are at the heart of everything we do at Titanic Belfast and being named as one of the best large retail, hospitality and leisure companies in the UK is a powerful reminder that when we invest in our people, everyone benefits.”

Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place To Work UK added: “In retail, hospitality, and leisure, where work is fast-paced and teams are often dispersed, staying connected can be tough. The top-performing organisations in this sector stand out by fostering regular, meaningful communication from leadership.