Conway Group Healthcare has announced the acquisition of a care home in Fortwilliam Park, North Belfast, as part of a £7 million investment.

The acquisition of Parkdean marks a transformative step for the home, with the funds dedicated to a complete refurbishment and redesign aimed at creating a modern, compliant, and welcoming environment for residents and staff.

Victoria Humphries, regional operations manager at Conway Group Healthcare, said: "We are delighted to add this sizeable home in a prime location to our healthcare portfolio and are committed to working with all key stakeholders to ensure the delivery of safe, effective, and high-quality person-centred care to all residents. This significant investment underscores our dedication to providing welcoming and supportive environments."

Headquartered in Magherafelt, Conway Group Healthcare is widely recognised as a leading provider of award-winning care homes across Northern Ireland, with a long-standing commitment to enhancing care environments and creating homes where residents feel valued and supported.

The group has an established reputation for delivering person-centred care for individuals with dementia, physical disabilities, mental health needs, learning disabilities, and complex needs. With a proven track record in implementing robust governance frameworks, Conway Group ensures resident safety and well-being are prioritised at every level.

The newly acquired home in Fortwilliam Park will undergo extensive redevelopment to bring it to the impeccable standard synonymous with the rest of the group’s portfolio. A redesign will create an environment that not only meets but exceeds regulatory requirements, providing both residents and staff with a safe and comfortable space.

Conway Group Healthcare’s primary focus at this stage remains on implementing transformative changes to the site. The group aims to rebuild trust within the local community, ensuring that the home becomes a positive asset there.

Situated in a prime location in North Belfast, the home is registered to provide care for up to 64 residents.