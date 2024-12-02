The Belfast site will relaunch with new leadership and a fully revitalised setup

By Claire Cartmill
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 13:59 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 14:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The acquisition of Parkdean marks a transformative step for the home, with the funds dedicated to a complete refurbishment and redesign aimed at creating a modern, compliant, and welcoming environment for residents and staff

Conway Group Healthcare has announced the acquisition of a care home in Fortwilliam Park, North Belfast, as part of a £7 million investment.

The acquisition of Parkdean marks a transformative step for the home, with the funds dedicated to a complete refurbishment and redesign aimed at creating a modern, compliant, and welcoming environment for residents and staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Victoria Humphries, regional operations manager at Conway Group Healthcare, said: "We are delighted to add this sizeable home in a prime location to our healthcare portfolio and are committed to working with all key stakeholders to ensure the delivery of safe, effective, and high-quality person-centred care to all residents. This significant investment underscores our dedication to providing welcoming and supportive environments."

Read More
Hagan Homes appoints new managing director who started with the NI firm aged 16

Headquartered in Magherafelt, Conway Group Healthcare is widely recognised as a leading provider of award-winning care homes across Northern Ireland, with a long-standing commitment to enhancing care environments and creating homes where residents feel valued and supported.

The group has an established reputation for delivering person-centred care for individuals with dementia, physical disabilities, mental health needs, learning disabilities, and complex needs. With a proven track record in implementing robust governance frameworks, Conway Group ensures resident safety and well-being are prioritised at every level.

The newly acquired home in Fortwilliam Park will undergo extensive redevelopment to bring it to the impeccable standard synonymous with the rest of the group’s portfolio. A redesign will create an environment that not only meets but exceeds regulatory requirements, providing both residents and staff with a safe and comfortable space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Headquartered in Magherafelt, Conway Group Healthcare is widely recognised as a leading provider of award-winning care homes across Northern Ireland, with a long-standing commitment to enhancing care environments and creating homes where residents feel valued and supportedHeadquartered in Magherafelt, Conway Group Healthcare is widely recognised as a leading provider of award-winning care homes across Northern Ireland, with a long-standing commitment to enhancing care environments and creating homes where residents feel valued and supported
Headquartered in Magherafelt, Conway Group Healthcare is widely recognised as a leading provider of award-winning care homes across Northern Ireland, with a long-standing commitment to enhancing care environments and creating homes where residents feel valued and supported

READ THIS: NI concrete family-run firm invests over £3.1million in three new factories

Conway Group Healthcare’s primary focus at this stage remains on implementing transformative changes to the site. The group aims to rebuild trust within the local community, ensuring that the home becomes a positive asset there.

Situated in a prime location in North Belfast, the home is registered to provide care for up to 64 residents.

By drawing on its extensive experience in the healthcare sector and its successful operation of other award-winning homes, Conway Group is well-positioned to deliver a positive transformation for the Fortwilliam Park home.

Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice