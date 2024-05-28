Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Carrickfergus businesswoman is urging the community to 'shop local' as she launches a pop up enterprise in the town centre this June.

Rachel Gleeson, founder of boutique clothing website The Esme Edit, will be running the pop up at Jeanius in The Decourcy Centre on June 8.

Rachel first launched The Esme Edit in March 2024 after receiving support from the Go Succeed programme the previous December. "I’ve always been interested in fashion and previously had a successful fashion blog on Instagram,” she said. “I always dreamt of having my own brand and last year I decided to take the plunge and go for it. I was quickly assigned a mentor [through Go Succeed] who was able to give me expert advice on getting my business started.”

A busy mum to Harry and Esme, the local businesswoman took inspiration from her daughter when deciding what to call her new venture. "[Esme] is also very into her fashion so when it came to naming the brand, I knew I wanted to include her name. I also wanted to create a brand that offered everyday casual right through to dressy pieces at affordable prices with the main aim of making every customer feel amazing."

Rachel Gleeson, founder of The Esme Edit pictured at Carrickfergus Marina wearing the brand's Florence co-ord. Photo: Rachel Gleeson

The Esme Edit can be found online at www.theesmeedit.com, and on Facebook and Instagram @The_Esme_Edit_

"I launched the website in March 2024; after a successful launch, I focussed on trying to get the brand name out there. I had a stall at Saintfield market a few weeks a go which was amazing. I hope to do many more markets this summer,” Rachel added.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old also continues to work full time as a payroll officer. "Juggling family, work and the business has been challenging, but it has been well worth it,” she added. “Having my First Pop up Shop in Jeanius on June 8 is a dream come true and I am excited to showcase my brand to my local town."

Shoppers can expect occasion dresses, summer dresses, co-ords, tops, shirts, blouses and lots more at the June pop up.

"As it is Pageant Day, there will be a real buzz around the town centre and myself and Colin, owner of Jeanius, hope lots of people will venture into The Decourcy Centre throughout the day,” said Rachel.

"I am very grateful to Colin for giving me the opportunity to have a pop up shop in Jeanius. I previously used his store to take promotional pictures and so he has been extremely supportive of The Esme Edit since the very beginning. I really appreciate all his help and support. We will both be offering exciting discounts to all customers.”

Meanwhile, the pop up ‘Carrickfergus Heritage Hub’ at 2 Joymount in the town is set to continue hosting its series of talks until June 1.

