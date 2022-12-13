The Newry Business Christmas charity dinner returned to a spectacular in-person event for its 23rd year, following two years of virtual giving and Toy Mountain build during Covid.

A phenomenal £125,000 was raised taking into account donations, ticket sales and the value of more than 1,500 toys, bikes, books and games donated to the Toy Mountain Appeal.

This brings the total raised in 23 years to more than £1.825m.

The Canal Court Hotel was a hive of activity with elves, singers, and musicians from 10 local primary and post primary schools supporting the event - a total of 146 children.

More than 500 guests were entertained by musical legend Brian Kennedy and ‘Mrs Jones’. Guests included Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People, Koulla Yiasouma, US Consul General Paul Narain, NI Consul General for the Republic of Poland, Mariusz Stus, Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Cllr Michael Savage, representatives from different local churches and three young VIPs and their families who were nominated by their schools to win dream holidays.

Jerome Mullen from the charity dinner organising committee, said: “We are completely overwhelmed by people’s generosity in these difficult times. Through the toy mountain, we can virtually guarantee that no child in this area will go without on Christmas morning.

“Some 20 different charities and organisations in the local area will benefit from the money raised and the toys donated. This will make a huge difference for many people.

“We also thought it was important to continue our tradition of giving an extra special surprise of a dream holiday to three young children and their families who have had a particularly difficult time recently.”

Dr Gerard O’Hare from the organising committee continued: “There are so many people and organisations to thank for their support in making this very special event happen, from the Canal Court Hotel and its team to the schools, the organising committee, our MC, sound, lighting,

entertainers, all those who facilitated toy deliveries, the charities and all the people who donated, attended or supported in any way.

“One man, however, was never far from our thoughts this evening - Declan McChesney, our organising committee chairperson and prominent local businessman was a stalwart of the event and very much at the heart of everything.

“Declan sadly passed away at the start of October. This event and all its efforts were dedicated to his memory, and it was very fitting that some of his family members joined us on the night.

“On behalf of all the charities, recipients and committee members thank you again to everyone who supported the 23rd annual Newry Business Christmas charity dinner.”

You can continue to support the efforts of the Newry Christmas Charity Dinner as it looks towards 2024 by following the page on

social media channels or contacting the committee if you wish to make a donation.

