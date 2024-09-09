The News Letter has been out on the street asking the travelling public the question: Does Grand Central Station live up to its name?

In general, the answer was ‘yes’ according to the passengers whom we met on Monday.

Two Dubliners whom the News Letter spoke to said it beats anything in the Republic of Ireland, while an American passenger compared it to Penn Station, NYC.

One mentioned a lack of seating, and suggested the station needs a map to help non-Belfast passengers orient themselves.

John Brady, Joan Hagan, and Jemma Hogg

Another mentioned, while flying by en route to a bus, that the new station “is a wee bit further away” from the city centre than the one it replaces – Great Victoria Street – but quickly added: “I’m not going to complain, it’s very modern, futuristic and spacious.”

The station opened to its first passengers on Sunday at 5am – but only to buses. The train tracks have yet to be cleared by safety inspectors.

The station was delivered on time (the objective was autumn 2024), but about 10% to 15% over-budget (something blamed, at least in part, on inflation and increased steel costs due to the Ukraine war).

Belfast man Ed McClean, a 67-year-old retired manager in the PHA, was one of several passengers the News Letter spoke to who had come along specifically just to see the new station on Monday.

Does it live up to the name?

"I think it does. I think it's an excellent addition for Belfast. It's good to see the investment. What's not to like?

"It's time public transport was into the 21st century, and this does it.”

John Newman of Daytona Beach in Florida, 66, had got the bus to visit relations in Maghera with his wife a day earlier, and on Monday was getting the bus to Dublin.

"This is quite impressive," he told the News Letter.

"The service was excellent – the people just so helpful. What I thought was gonna be an hour trying to figure things out took about five minutes.

"Way better than the old place – the openness. You can see everything, very clearly marked, you've the train board.

"I hate to make a comparison to New York City 'cause I don't care for New York City, but it's a lot like Penn Station: you can just kinda see where everything is, and it's just really nice.”

Corey Bradley, a 29-year-old gardener from Dublin, said the place was "beautiful", adding: "I love it."

"It's state of the art - very worth the money and investment. I personally think it's much better than the Irish ones. I think the Irish ones lack a lot."

Brian Ball, 68 of Markethill, said it was "long overdue," and makes him "look forward to abusing my free rail card," adding that GVS had been just "too small".

Sean Harpur, a 59-year-old community volunteer from Omagh, had come to check it out with his guide dog Bennie.

With only about 5% of his vision remaining, he appreciated the raised markings on the floor which he could use to navigate his way around.

"I'm very impressed just with the size of the building. I've still a bit of centre vision – and [can tell] how bright and airy it is," he said.

Roisin McAree, 45 and from north Belfast, was asked if it lives up to the name.

"Absolutely," she said. "It's very grand. I'm really loving that there's an M&S, there's a Pret-a-Manger – yeah. It's very big and bright.

"It's way better [than Great Victoria Street]. It just looks great."

Joe McCartney, a 62-year old former NHS worker from south Belfast was struck by "the scope of the place".

"We've heard about it for three years, and it's just magnificent," he said.

Ian Jervis, a 19-year old student from Stoke-on-Trent now living in Magherafelt, said: "Compared to the last bus station, Great Victoria Street, I feel like that one really didn't do Belfast justice considering it's the capital city of Northern Ireland.

"This one I feel, a couple of days open, it's already looking really good – much more professional that what we originally had."

John Brady, a 63-year-old Dublin graphic designer now living in Hillsborough, said: "It looks like an airport really, more than a bus station or train station. I'd be great to see it fully operative with the trains."

How does it compare with the stations down south? "We're a little bit behind now. I think we need to really brush up our act. Connolly needs a little bit of a facelift at the moment."

Joan Hagan, 70 and from Antrim, said "walking in, it's hard to see where to go, what to do," and the station could do with a big map showing the surrounding area.

In addition, she suggested "more seating" for passengers waiting for buses.

"Other than that, there's nothing negative," she said.

And Jemma Hogg, an 18-year-old student from Craigavon, said: "I think it's a great improvement on the last one. It's clean. I was here at 4am last night to drop my friend off for the airport and you're safe, they were helping you, it was good.