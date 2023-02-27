The King has reportedly already met with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at Windsor Castle, on the western edge of London, this afternoon.

Some commentators had questioned why key meetings with top EU and UK figures were taking place in Windsor, as opposed to Westminster.

They have interpreted the government’s call for the King to be personally involved in meeting the leading European players today as a bid to make the EU/UK deal seem sweeter.

King Charles in Hillsborough, Co Down, last year

There have even been suggestions the deal would be called the “Windsor Agreement” (something which would likely spark objections similar to those reserved for the term “Good Friday Agreement”, which some unionists see as a sly effort to link a political deal to a popular religious holiday).

Sam Coates, Sky News correspondent, wrote today: “So by being filmed meeting von der Leyen today, deal day, the King will be seen giving his blessing to the deal.

“Despite warnings from Tory and DUP MPs all weekend this is a bad idea and drags King Charles into politics.

“Fascinating new approach from the Monarchy...”

Buckingham Palace said Charles was acting on “the Government’s advice”.

Meanwhile Downing Street said it was “fundamentally” a decision for the King.

Tory MP Nadine Dorries said: “Either No 10 is lying, or Buckingham Palace.

“I know which one my money is on.”

Charles and the European Commission president sat down for tea late on Monday, after she was expected to sign off on a long-awaited Northern Ireland Protocol agreement with Rishi Sunak.

Mr Rees-Mogg, a former Cabinet minister, said: “It is surprising that The King will meet Ursula von der Leyen today as it antagonises the people the Prime Minister needs to conciliate.

“It is also constitutionally unwise to involve the King in a matter of immediate political controversy.”

Baroness Foster said: “I cannot quite believe that No 10 would ask HM the King to become involved in the finalising of a deal as controversial as this one. It’s crass and will go down very badly in NI.

“We must remember this is not the King’s decision but the Government who it appears are tone deaf.”

The announcement of Monday’s meeting came despite warnings that it could draw the King – who, as head of state, must remain politically neutral – into the process of the UK and EU agreeing a deal or be seen as tacitly endorsing it.

Downing Street has defended the move to advise the King to meet Ms von der Leyen, saying Mr Sunak “fundamentally” believes the final decision was for Charles.

“He firmly believes it’s for the King to make those decisions,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“It’s not uncommon for his majesty to accept invitations to meet certain leaders, he has met President Duda and President Zelensky recently. He is meeting with the president of the EU today.”

And Sammy Wilson, the DUP’s chief whip said the expected meeting would risk “dragging the King into a hugely controversial political issue”.

Topics up for discussion between Charles and the EU chief include climate change and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, though it was unknown if they will discuss Northern Ireland.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the Government’s advice that he should do so.”

Charles and Ms von der Leyen will meet at Windsor Castle once her commitments elsewhere have been fulfilled.

European Commission deputy chief spokeswoman Dana Spinant insisted the meeting was “not part of this process” to secure a deal.

