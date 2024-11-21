Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Belfast tech-first mortgage brokerage has been awarded ‘Startup Entrepreneur of the Year for Northern Ireland’ at the prestigious 2024 Great British Entrepreneur Awards in London

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meet Margo, the tech-first mortgage brokerage co-founded by Belfast husband-and-wife team Matt and Claire Towe in 2022, has been awarded ‘Startup Entrepreneur of the Year for Northern Ireland’ at the prestigious 2024 Great British Entrepreneur Awards in London.

Now in its 12th year and dubbed ‘The Grammys for Entrepreneurship’, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards celebrate businesses driving innovation, creating jobs, and uplifting communities across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet Margo, the tech-first mortgage brokerage co-founded by Belfast husband-and-wife team Matt and Claire Towe in 2022, has been awarded ‘Startup Entrepreneur of the Year for Northern Ireland’ at the prestigious 2024 Great British Entrepreneur Awards in London

“This award reflects the heart of our mission – to empower more women and eliminate the barriers they face when it comes to homeownership,” said Matt Towe, CEO of Meet Margo.

“It’s a testament to our team’s relentless commitment to redefining how mortgage advice is delivered.”

Driven by their vision to make mortgage advice more accessible, Matt and Claire launched Meet Margo in 2022. The brokerage combines a no-fee model with cutting-edge technology, including the Meet Margo Mortgage Adviser App, which guides homeowners through the remortgage process step-by-step. Designed to simplify decisions and build confidence, the app is a game-changer for anyone looking to find their next mortgage deal.

“It’s not just recognition for us as founders but for everyone at Meet Margo who shares our mission,” added Claire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we expand our tech to support first-time buyers and home movers, we remain committed to opening doors for more women and redefining what accessible advice looks like. “With a talented team of 14 working remotely across the UK, Meet Margo continues to innovate and grow, setting a new standard in the mortgage industry.”

In less than two years, Meet Margo has achieved standout milestones, including 30.7% year-on-year revenue growth, being crowned ‘Best Mortgage Industry Newcomer’ at the What Mortgage Awards, and earning a spot in the ‘Recognising Elite’ group by the Primis Mortgage Network—placing them among the top-performing firms out of over 1,500 firms nationwide. These achievements underline the impact of the Towes’ mission to transform the mortgage industry for women across the UK. The awards ceremony, held on November 18 at London’s iconic Grosvenor House, brought together industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers to celebrate the exceptional achievements of this year’s winners.