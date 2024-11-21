'This award reflects the heart of our mission – to empower more women and eliminate the barriers they face when it comes to homeownership'
Meet Margo, the tech-first mortgage brokerage co-founded by Belfast husband-and-wife team Matt and Claire Towe in 2022, has been awarded ‘Startup Entrepreneur of the Year for Northern Ireland’ at the prestigious 2024 Great British Entrepreneur Awards in London.
Now in its 12th year and dubbed ‘The Grammys for Entrepreneurship’, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards celebrate businesses driving innovation, creating jobs, and uplifting communities across the UK.
“This award reflects the heart of our mission – to empower more women and eliminate the barriers they face when it comes to homeownership,” said Matt Towe, CEO of Meet Margo.
“It’s a testament to our team’s relentless commitment to redefining how mortgage advice is delivered.”
Driven by their vision to make mortgage advice more accessible, Matt and Claire launched Meet Margo in 2022. The brokerage combines a no-fee model with cutting-edge technology, including the Meet Margo Mortgage Adviser App, which guides homeowners through the remortgage process step-by-step. Designed to simplify decisions and build confidence, the app is a game-changer for anyone looking to find their next mortgage deal.
“It’s not just recognition for us as founders but for everyone at Meet Margo who shares our mission,” added Claire.
"As we expand our tech to support first-time buyers and home movers, we remain committed to opening doors for more women and redefining what accessible advice looks like. “With a talented team of 14 working remotely across the UK, Meet Margo continues to innovate and grow, setting a new standard in the mortgage industry.”
In less than two years, Meet Margo has achieved standout milestones, including 30.7% year-on-year revenue growth, being crowned ‘Best Mortgage Industry Newcomer’ at the What Mortgage Awards, and earning a spot in the ‘Recognising Elite’ group by the Primis Mortgage Network—placing them among the top-performing firms out of over 1,500 firms nationwide. These achievements underline the impact of the Towes’ mission to transform the mortgage industry for women across the UK. The awards ceremony, held on November 18 at London’s iconic Grosvenor House, brought together industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers to celebrate the exceptional achievements of this year’s winners.
Francesca James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, added: “This year’s winners collectively generate over £3 billion in turnover and employ over 20,000 people, a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit driving the UK economy. These extraordinary individuals are not only transforming industries but also uplifting communities and inspiring the next generation of business leaders."
