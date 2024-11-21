Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Established in 1992 by Siobhan McAleer, The Mortgage Shop has grown to become one of Northern Ireland’s leading mortgage brokers, with 33 regional branches

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mortgage Shop has opened a flagship branch on Belfast’s Wellington Place with the aim of creating a convenient, city location for its customers and a central location for its business operations.

Gavin Annon, president of Belfast Chamber and James Fairley, interior designer and judge of BBC Northern Ireland’s ‘House of the Year’ officially opened the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 1992 by Siobhan McAleer, The Mortgage Shop has grown to become one of Northern Ireland’s leading mortgage brokers, with 33 regional branches. The business operates an office-owned franchise network and has recently expanded its services into Great Britain. It plans to create a further 25 new jobs throughout the next year. “Opening our flagship branch in the heart of Belfast city centre is an important development and great news for our customers, team and partners,” said Siobhan McAleer.

“Having such a central location not only gives customers a convenient, easy to access place to meet with our advisers, it also positions us near our major banking and lending partners in the city. “We support a broad range of customers, from first time or co-ownership buyers to people remortgaging, purchasing an investment property or building a new home. Our breadth and depth of knowledge, combined with our relationships with banks and lenders, allow us to offer impartial advice that ultimately saves buyers time and money. We look forward to this exciting next phase for The Mortgage Shop and helping even more people in Northern Ireland on their property journey.”