An employee from Hastings Hotels has been celebrated as a pioneering leader in making remarkable contributions to environmental, social and governance initiatives within the hospitality sector at a national awards event in London.

Raymond Duncan, the group compliance, operations & procurement manager at Hastings Hotels, was named Inspirational ESG Leader of the Year at the 2024 Inspirational Leader Awards organised by HOSPA, the Hospitality Professionals Association.

The gala awards event, took place in the Royal Lancaster London Hotel, and aims to celebrate leaders from all corners of the UK hospitality industry from technology through to revenue management.

Raymond, from Armagh, was recognised as a pioneering leader who has made remarkable contributions to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives within the hospitality industry, demonstrating exceptional commitment to sustainability, social responsibility and ethical governance, driving impactful changes that benefit both the environment and the community.

He was acknowledged for his visionary approach and inspirational leadership which set a high standard for integrating ESG principles into business practices, inspiring his peers and advancing the hospitality industry's commitment to a sustainable and equitable future.

Raymond Duncan (second from right), the Group compliance, operations & procurement manager at Hastings Hotels was named Inspirational ESG Leader of the Year at the 2024 Inspirational Leader Awards organised by HOSPA, the Hospitality Professionals Association. He is pictured with Jane Pendlebury CEO HOSPA, Harry Murray HOSPA President and Jason Simpson CEO of category sponsor RAW Charging

James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Raymond has received the prestigious recognition and named Inspirational ESG Leader of the Year.

"This award celebrates the incredible work he carries out across Hastings Hotels that enables us to lead the way, foster meaningful change and set new benchmarks for sustainability.

“Over the last number of years Raymond has been pivotal in the significant strides we have been making in our sustainability strategy across our six hotels. He is responsible for our ESG initiatives across the group and has implemented a series of sustainability initiatives and also played a key role in ensuring that our three Belfast hotels achieved Silver Green Tourism accreditation and is actively working to secure the accreditation for the remaining properties. We are incredibly proud of his contributions which continue to inspire us all to work together towards a brighter, more sustainable future.”