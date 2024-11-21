‘This isn’t just a job for me; it’s a passion. I’ve visited racecourses across the UK and Ireland, but Down Royal will always be my favorite – it’s my local track!’

Appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Down Royal as it continues to solidify its position as one of Northern Ireland’s premier racing venues

Down Royal Racecourse has appointed Bangor horse lover and mum-of-two Chloe Ferris as its new commercial director.

With an impressive career spanning over 15 years, Chloe brings a wealth of experience to the team. She has held key roles in developing and executing strategic growth plans across various industries, excelling in brand development and cultivating strong customer and stakeholder relationships.

She previously served as the managing director at Digital DNA, where she worked with the Business Post Group's "Experiences" pillar and iQuest, the events arm.

A passionate horse lover and mother of two, Chloe explained: “Horse racing has been a huge part of my life since I got my first pony at eight! I’ve owned and ridden horses, and I even found a husband who is more passionate about horse racing than me! Que two amazing children later... Frankie and Ruby. “This isn’t just a job for me; it’s a passion. I’ve visited racecourses across the UK and Ireland, but Down Royal will always be my favourite – it’s my local track!

“I am truly excited to embark on my new role as commercial director at Down Royal Racecourse. This is an iconic venue with proud heritage, and I look forward to not only growing the business and brand but also enhancing the overall Down Royal experience for all visitors and racing enthusiasts."

Chloe Ferris talks about her new role as commercial director at Down Royal RacecourseChloe Ferris talks about her new role as commercial director at Down Royal Racecourse
Emma Meehan, chief executive officer at Down Royal, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Chloe to the team. Her extensive experience and passion for delivering results, makes her the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that Chloe will play a pivotal role in elevating the commercial success of Down Royal and driving its future growth."

As commercial director, Chloe will oversee all aspects of Down Royal Racecourse’s commercial operations, including sponsorship development, partnerships, and brand positioning. Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Down Royal as it continues to solidify its position as one of Northern Ireland’s premier racing venues.

