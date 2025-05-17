Donato Martínez, previously Navantia’s chief technology and strategy officer, who led the acquisition process of Harland & Wolff’s four UK shipyards earlier this year to oversee next stage of transformation at Belfast shipyard and beyond

Navantia UK has appointed a new chief executive who succeeds Juan Ignacio de la Cueva, under whose leadership Navantia UK has accomplished the first steps of the integration of Harland & Wolff, including the unlocking of key investments for the Fleet Solid Support (FSS) programme. The leadership change follows a few months of progress since the acquisition of Harland & Wolff’s four UK shipyards, including Belfast earlier this year.

Donato Martínez, previously Navantia’s chief technology and strategy officer and a member of the group’s global Executive Committee, led the acquisition process and has been instrumental in developing Navantia UK’s business plan. "Our vision for Navantia UK is to establish a world-class defence and energy capability that contributes significantly to the UK’s industrial base,” said Martínez.

"By transferring Navantia’s global expertise, digital systems and shipbuilding technology, we are creating sustainable, high-skilled jobs and building resilient supply chains across the country.”

Since the acquisition in January, Navantia UK has confirmed a £115m investment programme across its four yards in Belfast, Appledore, Arnish and Methil, with a significant portion dedicated for the major recapitalisation of the Belfast shipyard.

The company has already completed the first phase of integration, protecting over 1,000 jobs, and strengthening the leadership team to deliver the FSS programme. "With the acquisition now complete and our initial integration priorities addressed, this is a natural point for leadership transition,” said Sir Alan Massey, non-executive chair of Navantia UK.