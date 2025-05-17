Nostra will create over 20 jobs and invest in Northern Ireland’s digital infrastructure

One of Ireland’s fastest-growing managed IT service providers Nostra is opening a new office in Belfast next month as part of its ongoing all-island expansion.

The move will see over 20 new jobs created locally, with additional investment planned in the Northern Ireland market over the coming years.

The new office at 1 Donegall Square East, Belfast, BT1 5HB will open on Monday, June 3 and serve as a regional hub, enabling Nostra to support an increasing number of clients in Northern Ireland with local, responsive services in IT support, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and strategic consultancy.

Kevin O’Loughlin, CEO and co-founder of Nostra, said: “This move is a natural next step in our journey. We already serve many Northern Ireland-based clients, and this new office allows us to deepen that support with local boots on the ground. Belfast has a fantastic talent pool and a thriving business environment — we’re excited to contribute to the region’s digital future.”

Founded in 2006, Nostra employs over 250 people across offices in Dublin, Galway, Laois and Cork.

With over 700 clients across multiple sectors including finance, legal, healthcare and manufacturing, the company has grown rapidly through its managed IT, cybersecurity and consultancy services. The Belfast expansion is part of a broader growth strategy that includes further scaling across the UK.