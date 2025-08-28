Following award-winning exposés, Northern Ireland presenter and entrepreneur tackles the internet’s most controversial male-dominated spaces

Following success of his the hard-hitting investigations in Hunting The Catfish Crime Gang and Hunting The Online Sex Predators, BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Three have commissioned a new documentary, ‘Hunting The Manosphere’ with Northern Irish presenter James Blake once again at the helm. The film will delve beneath the surface of the so-called “Manosphere” - a sprawling online ecosystem of forums, feeds and influencers - to explore how ordinary boys and men are being shaped by what they see and share on the internet. Blake’s previous investigations won attention for exposing the mechanics of online exploitation and the offline harm it can cause winning him a royal television award in the process. Hunting The Manosphere takes that exploration a step further, focusing on the everyday lives behind the headlines.

Taking to his social media the day the documentary was announced, James posted: “I can finally share this... my brand new BBC documentary has just been announced in the press! “I've been working on something really important and powerful - diving deep into the world of the so-called Manosphere to uncover how boys and men are being shaped, impacted and influenced by online communities. “This one means a lot to me. It's raw, timely, and tackles an issue affecting so many right now. Can't wait for you all to see this one — would love to hear your thoughts when it drops and hope it makes a huge impact!" The commission comes amid growing public interest in how social platforms influence identity, relationships and mental health. Recent youth-focused shows, including the hit Netflix series “Adolescence” have tapped into the same conversation, highlighting the need for nuanced, well-reported storytelling that speaks to families as well as to young audiences. Broadcast details and transmission dates will be announced by BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Three in due course.