Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some Distant Shore, on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday 16, will give people the opportunity to experience three of Titanic Belfast’s immersive themed spaces in one event for the first time

Titanic Belfast has launched a unique event that is set to take guests on a journey of emigration and exploration through an eclectic and exciting mix of choral music in partnership with Cappella Caeciliana.

Some Distant Shore, on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday 16, will give people the opportunity to experience three of Titanic Belfast’s immersive themed spaces in one event for the first time as it takes place across The Grand Atrium, The Ship of Dreams and the Titanic Suite featuring the Grand Staircase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland chamber choir Cappella Caeciliana, under the musical direction of Matthew Quinn, will take guests on a physical and emotional journey with the performance drawing on music and poetry from Celtic, Scandinavian and American folk traditions as well as from traditional choral repertoires.

This extraordinary event begins in The Grand Atrium and explores the hopes and aspirations of emigration while considering what or who you leave behind. Continuing the journey, guests will move to the spectacular Ship of Dreams gallery, part of the reimagined Titanic Experience, which explores the hopes and dreams of passengers onboard heading to New York to start a new life.

Guests can enjoy a short interval and take in the panoramic views over the iconic Slipways, before the evening reaches a crescendo by the famous Grand Staircase in the Titanic Suite.

Eimear Kearney, associate commercial director of Titanic Belfast, said: “We are thrilled to launch Some Distant Shore, an intimate event that will take people on a unique, musical journey through three of Titanic Belfast’s iconic spaces. It promises to be an emotive evening exploring the story of emigration and the hopes and dreams of people on their way to start a new life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eimear Kearney, associate commercial director at Titanic Belfast is pictured with Cappella Caeciliana’s musical director Michael Quinn, chairman David McCartney and members of the choir as they launch Some Distant Shore

Matthew Quinn, musical director of Cappella Caeciliana, added: “As a choir, we are very proud to partner with Titanic Belfast and have the opportunity to create an event that explores such an important part of history through song.”

Tickets are priced at £30pp and £20pp for Under 25s and include a complimentary drink on arrival.