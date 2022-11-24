Top Blade Opens Second Restaurant in Portadown. Pictured are the three owners of Top Blade, John Crawford, Aaron Taggart and Kenny Parker

Belfast’s steakhouse, Top Blade has opened in Portadown thanks to £250,000 investment.

Creating 25 new jobs, on top of the 25 already in Belfast, the team behind the new 50-seater restaurant are excited to be making a splash in the town.

Taking on the lease at 8 Mandeville Street, the steakhouse officially opened its doors on Wednesday and already has almost two thousand reservations.

Manager, Kenny Parker, said: “Our Belfast restaurant regularly serves up over 1,000 steaks every week, we’re hopeful that Portadown will create the same excitement and buzz and will bring the people of Portadown a new dining experience that will delight all the senses.”

The extensive refit sees the restaurant enjoy a brand-new bar, kitchen and dining area, creating an atmospheric space along with an impressive entrance which houses a unique Instagram wall.

Kenny continued: “We are very proud of our delicious menu, all our food is sourced locally, and we stock the widest range of steaks available here in Northern Ireland, but Top Blade is also more than that – we’re sure that what we’ve created will add that little bit of Top Blade magic that keeps our Belfast customers returning time and time again.”

Top Blade Belfast opened its doors in 2019, with the current team taking ownership during the summer of 2021.

Aaron Taggart, director, added: “When this opportunity was presented to us it immediately felt like the right thing to do, we were excited by the concept and felt that it was a brand that we could roll out.

"We’re delighted that in less than 18 months we are seeing this dream become a reality. We're confident that the busy town of Portadown is the perfect spot for our second restaurant and we are looking forward to serving up many tasty steaks to our Portadown customers.

"The response in the run up to our opening has been phenomenal, I hope that this is just the beginning of many Top Blade restaurants across both the North and South of Ireland, in fact we are already on the lookout for our third location which we intend to open in 2023."