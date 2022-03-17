TriMedika invests in global growth with new premises

Paul Molloy, CFO, TriMedika, Dr Roisin Molloy, CEO, TriMedika, William McCulla, director of corporate finance & property, Invest NI and Julie Brien, COO, TriMedika

The company expansion follows multiple export deals across international markets.

Since 2015, Invest NI has been working in partnership with TriMedika to grow its business through Research & Development (R&D) and trade support. It has now helped the company to secure 2,500 sq ft of office space at Whiterock Business Park.

Paul Molloy, TriMedika CFO, said: “Our business has scaled quickly and we’re enjoying significant success with our digital non-contact TRITEMP™ thermometer in global markets including Austria, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, South Africa and the US. Invest NI has helped support visits and key trade exhibitions in these markets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our new office represents a significant step in our business journey, allowing us to accommodate future growth. It will provide space to expand our team and product range, and increase our efficiencies as we scale the business and grow our global footprint further.”

Whiterock Business Park is part of Invest NI’s portfolio of commercial properties across Northern Ireland, available for rent at commercial rates.

Invest NI’s R&D support is part financed by the European Regional Development Fund under the EU Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme 2014–2020.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.