Belfast-based animal nutrition specialist Trouw Nutrition Ireland has unveiled a new quality suite at the company’s Ship Street facility as part of its strategic investment programme.

The suite houses a new state-of-the-art quality control laboratory as well as an external customer laboratory service, sample preparation area and a refurbished office and meeting space. As the company continues to grow, the investment advances Trouw’s in-house capabilities in quality assurance, quality control and laboratory analysis.

Mary Stevenson, quality manager at Trouw Nutrition Ireland, explained: “We strive to be at the cutting edge of innovation, and this modernisation of our facilities will see us strengthen our reputation as a leader in quality and feed safety.

“As a team we’re committed to achieving our ‘Right First Time’ quality assurance approach. We aim to provide our customers with the best quality product the first time round, ensuring feed safety standards are met while optimising animal health and performance. Our investment in a new quality suite is key to delivering on this commitment.”

Geke Naaktgeboren-Stoffels, global quality director at Trouw Nutrition, added: “This is one part of our ongoing strategic investment programme, and we will continue to assess and adapt our business, investing and advancing in our facilities and our people. We believe that every part of the food and farming supply chain has a role to play in feeding the future sustainably and we are committed to playing our part to be more environmentally and socially responsible.

“The new quality suite is reflective of Trouw’s position in the market as a leader, enabling the quality team to provide the highest levels of quality and regulatory compliance across our product offering. I’m delighted to see the commitment of the team to ensure customers receive the highest quality product in the most sustainable way, embracing the true values of Trouw.”