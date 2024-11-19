Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The overarching aim of the audit is to provide greater alignment and synergy between the visitor experience on the Causeway Coastal Route with that experienced on the Wild Atlantic Way

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tourism Northern Ireland and Tourism Ireland have announced the commencement of an audit of the Causeway Coastal Route between Londonderry and Belfast.

Supported through the Government of Ireland’s Shared Island Fund, the audit will review existing signage and infrastructure along the route. The audit will consider the current visitor route and seek to identify and recommend the development of ‘Discovery Points’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overarching aim of the audit is to provide greater alignment and synergy between the visitor experience on the Causeway Coastal Route with that experienced on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Tourism Northern Ireland and Tourism Ireland have announced the commencement of an audit of the Causeway Coastal Route between Londonderry and Belfast. Pictured is Paul Hogarth and Anthony McGuigan, from The Paul Hogarth Company, Belfast = with Catherine Wright and Andrew Todd, from Tandem Design in Holywood, who will collectively undertake the audit of the Causeway Coastal Route. CREDIT TOURISM IRELAND

Landscape architect in Belfast, The Paul Hogarth Company has been appointed as the consultancy team to undertake the audit and they will be working closely with Holywood graphic designer team Tandem Design. Both organisations have worked together across the island on a number of tourism and landscape projects, including the Wild Atlantic Way, from its inception.

Tourism NI and Tourism Ireland also want residents, business owners and interest groups along the route to have their say on the future of the Causeway Coastal Route.

As part of the audit process, two stages of public engagement will take place. Interested parties can complete and submit a public consultation survey, which is available online at https://awqaw573pjr.typeform.com/to/LDOimSuA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public can also attend an informal drop-in session. These are taking place at:

Carrickfergus Museum and Civic Centre on Monday, December 2 from 10am to 12.30pm

Ballygally Castle, Ballygally on Tuesday, December 3 from 2.30pm to 5pm

Marine Hotel, Ballycastle on Wednesday, December 4 from 9.30am to 12pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offices of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council at The Bann Gallery, Coleraine on Wednesday, December 4 from 2pm to 4.30pm

The Tower Museum, Londonderry on Friday, December 6 from 10.30am to 1pm.

Ciaran Doherty, head of regions and investment at Tourism NI, said: “By enhancing the experiences enjoyed along the Causeway Coastal Route and Wild Atlantic Way and raising the profile of these two magnificent touring routes, our collective goals of extending visitor stays and increasing levels of spend can be achieved.

“I would encourage everyone with an interest in the Causeway Coastal Route to share their thoughts and ideas so we can build a shared understanding of the route and understand how it can be improved.”