Founded in 1996, Kestrel Foods has built a reputation for producing innovative, ethically sourced snack products, including dried fruits, nuts, and chocolate-coated treats

Co Armagh business, Kestrel Foods, has worked with Asda to secure listings for seven of its premium Forest Feast range into 580 of the retailer’s stores across the UK.

This follows a recent £2.8million investment from the snack company, which opened a second site in 2020 to facilitate increased demand for its premium snack range.

Asda shoppers will be able to enjoy seven Forest Feast products including Slow Roasted Nuts such as Heather Honey & Sea Salt Cashews & Peanuts, Sea Salt & Black Pepper Nut Mix, and Sea Salt & Vinegar Roasted Nut Mix. They will also be able to enjoy some of the brand’s Chocolate Dipped Fruit range including Dark Chocolate Sour Cherries and Milk Chocolate & Peanut Butter Dates. Additionally, new premium dried fruit lines Preda Fair Trade Mango and Berries & Cherries.

Johnny Weir, commercial director at Kestrel Foods, said: “From our hero product of Fairtrade Preda Mango to the Slow Roasted Nuts and Chocolate Dipped Fruit range, we believe there truly is something for everyone in our award-winning Forest Feast snack range.

“Sustainability is also very important to us, and we are proud to craft our products with ethically sourced ingredients, including Cacao-Trace Chocolate which ensures fair premiums and community investment in schools and hospitals.

“We are proud to secure our first national listings with Asda and look forward to nurturing this relationship in the months and years ahead.”

Cathy Elliott, NI local buying manager at Asda, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Kestrel Foods and their Forest Feast range of high-quality, delicious snacks to Asda stores across the UK.

“As a family-owned, local business with over 25 years of experience in crafting exceptional products, they bring a unique dedication to quality and sustainability that we know our customers will appreciate.