Dungannon-based Classic Marble, the company that brings you SENSTEC, Classi and Classic M Slate, has increased its headcount with the addition of a second Regional Director for Britain.

Christopher Hackett, managing director said: ‘’This appointment has been in the pipeline for a number of years, and we now have the perfect fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is amazing to have Steven join as part of our senior team, his knowledge of the industry and his strategic thinking is something that is vital for the next phase of our growth. Steven and Ian now have every opportunity to build a dedicated sales team around them, exciting times ahead.”

Steven Gowland has joined the Classic Marble team.

Steven said: “Joining Classic Marble is an exciting opportunity and a new challenge to develop the great brands within the Classic Marble family.

“I have been impressed with the attention to detail during the manufacturing process, the outstanding quality of our products, and the highly professional customer service team and I’m enjoying working with a dynamic marketing team who have some very innovative ideas on how we can better support our customers through a clearly defined training and marketing strategy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SENSTEC and Classi brands are using a hybrid approach of making lots of online content for people to learn and enjoy at their own pace but delivered by a human being who understands life in the KBB Industry.