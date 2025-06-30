Ulster University will partner with Atlantic Technological University, Sustainable NI, Manufacturing NI and Innovate-NI on the project

Ulster University has secured €6.7 million in PEACEPLUS funding to lead a major cross-border initiative supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in embracing digital transformation and building long-term economic resilience.

E-DATA (Enterprise Digitalisation And Transformation Alliance) is a project supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

The initiative will deliver bespoke, fully-funded digital transformation support to SMEs in Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland, helping businesses overcome key challenges such as limited technical expertise, infrastructure constraints, and evolving workforce needs.

With digital adoption now critical to SME growth and competitiveness, E-DATA will provide expert guidance and implementation in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, automation, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology - focusing on sustainability, innovation, and cross-border collaboration.

Dr Dermot Kerr, E-DATA Project Lead at Ulster University, said: “E-DATA is a strategically important project for Ulster University and regional partners. It directly addresses the unique and pressing digital transformation challenges faced by SMEs in Ireland's border regions, a need we at Ulster University have long recognised and supported.

"Building on our extensive experience, this project allows us to deepen our commitment by providing tailored expertise and hands-on support to ensure these vital businesses can fully embrace digitalisation, drive innovation, and secure their future competitiveness.”

Delivered in collaboration with regional partners, E-DATA will:

Provide impartial digital transformation advice tailored to SME needs;

Deliver hands-on support to implement new technologies at no cost;

Help businesses analyse and reduce energy usage and carbon outputs;

Promote innovation-led product and process improvements;

Create new cross-border business networks and collaborative clusters.

Professor Liam Maguire, Ulster University’s Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Impact, added: “Ulster University is committed to creating positive impact in border regions, and E-DATA empowers us to further that goal. This award is a testament to our research excellence and longstanding impact in the area – strongly aligned with our strategic priorities of people, place, partnership and a sustainable future for all."

With a strong grassroots and co-design approach, E-DATA will work directly with SME staff to embed innovation within their organisations. The project will also help businesses access open-source tools and cloud-based platforms to continue their digital transformation independently after the project concludes.