Biopax Limited, the pioneering green packaging company with a capital investment of £57million, welcomed Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs Joe Kennedy, and Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, to its cutting-edge facility in West Belfast.

The exclusive event saw the politicians, customers and employees, celebrate Biopax’s remarkable contributions to the Northern Ireland economy and its transformative impact on the local community since its launch earlier this year.

Mr Heaton-Harris and Mr Kennedy were treated to an insightful factory tour and engaged in a series of meetings to delve into its economic contributions and future prospects.

The business has been a game-changer in the field of FMCG and Foodservice packaging and labelling, introducing certified green solutions that harness the latest European, US, and Chinese technology to revolutionise the packaging and labelling industry here and abroad.

Set on an 8.4-acre site at Springvale Business Park in West Belfast, it specialises in creating bespoke packaging and labels, both printed and unprinted, catering to various sectors, including food service, retail, distribution, and beverages.

Biopax is in the midst of its second-phase expansion, further solidifying its position as an industry leader, plans that were discussed at the event, and opening up trading opportunities in the US.

Founded and owned by Dr Terry Cross OBE, a successful entrepreneur renowned for the Hinch Distillery, Biopax is led by an experienced team, including Liam O’Connor, sales and marketing director, and Greg Prescott, general manager. Biopax is set to create 300 jobs.

One of Biopax's core commitments is to foster talent development and create opportunities for the youth and career changers in Northern Ireland. Apprenticeships are a prominent part of its agenda, ensuring a continuous pipeline of skilled professionals to support the company's growth and innovation, a topic that was high up the agenda for US economic affairs guest, Joe Kennedy.

Biopax's sales strategy extends beyond the local market, with a focus on international expansion to promote environmentally responsible packaging worldwide.

Most recently, the company invested £20 million in state-of-the-art printing equipment from HEIDELBERG, a globally recognised leader in printing equipment. This strategic investment will not only facilitate growth and expansion but also set the stage for a series of future investments aimed at bolstering Biopax’s position in the industry.

The US Economic Envoy, Joe Kennedy commended Biopax for its substantial investment in the local economy and the remarkable opportunities it has created.

Dr Terry Cross, the visionary behind Biopax, said: “We extend a warm welcome to our esteemed guests at the factory. The presence of both Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris and US Economic Envoy Joe Kennedy on this occasion speaks volumes about the significance of our achievements and the promising potential that lies ahead. Their joint visit underscores the gravity and seriousness of our plans.

“Biopax embodies our relentless commitment to innovating sustainable packaging solutions. We're dedicated to investing in state-of-the-art technology, propelling Biopax toward global industry leadership. Our pride in past accomplishments fuels our enthusiasm to further enrich Northern Ireland's economy and bolster the global sustainability cause. Equally gratifying is our role in providing employment opportunities and skills development through our apprenticeships, paving the way for promising careers in Northern Ireland.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris, added: “This visit coincides with the Northern Ireland investment summit where we have been celebrating the innovative spirit of companies and individuals within Northern Ireland. Biopax has enjoyed tremendous growth and this visit offered me the chance to see first-hand the operations and people who are central to the company.