Northern Ireland biotechnology company Fusion Antibodies has been selected to proceed with a new multi-target integrated therapeutic antibody services project with the Antibody Centre of Excellence of a European-based global pharmaceutical company

The listed contract research organisation based in Dunmurry, which floated in 2017, was established in 2001 as a spin out from Queen's University Belfast. It provides a range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.

The project, which is part of a master service agreement signed earlier in the year, will include humanisation and supply elements.

Humanisation is the process required to make antibodies which were derived from non-human sequences, typically from mouse or rabbit antibodies, suitable for use as human therapeutics. Fusion will humanise a family of VHH antibody fragments for thecClient. The Project also involves the expression, purification and supply of research materials.

The selection of Fusion for this project was said to demonstrate the company's ability to secure contracts with major pharmaceutical businesses. This is seen as a significant part of the Company's strategy of reducing dependence on more volatile smaller clients, but also in seeking to exploit the Company's novel technologies such as OptiMAL.

Work in relation to the project is expected to be completed within the current financial year and the company expects to generate revenues of not less than £175,000.

Adrian Kinkaid, chief executive of Fusion, said: "We are delighted to have been selected to humanise a family of VHH antibody fragments for our client. It is particularly gratifying that a client of this magnitude and recognised expertise, with all the resources available to them, has selected Fusion to undertake this critical work.

"It reflects both our position as providers of world-class antibody engineering services and our ability to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions for long-lasting partnerships. We look forward to working with our client to bring better antibodies to the clinic more rapidly."